Claudette forecast to dump rain on Pee Dee Sunday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee is forecast to get a lot of rain Sunday evening through the night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette pass through on the way to northeastern North Carolina where it is expected to reform as a tropical storm before it passes over the Outer Banks and into the Atlantic.

"Isolated flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes may develop across the area Sunday afternoon and last through Sunday night," Reid Hawkins with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. "Winds of 40 mph could occur along the beaches mainly north of Little River and over the coastal waters between Surf City and South Santee River."

A flash flood watch has been posted for the Pee Dee, a tropical storm watch has been posted for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties and a tropical storm warning for New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties and coastal marine zone from Surf City to South Santee River, Hawkins wrote in a Sunday afternoon briefing on the storm.

There is a 20% chance of tropical storm force winds occurring in the Pee Dee with the greatest threat of that happening being Sunday night.

A jog north in the storm track now has the storm passing well north of Florence on its way to the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina.