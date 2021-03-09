 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clayton named FMU School of Education dean
0 comments

Clayton named FMU School of Education dean

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University has named Dr. Courtney Clayton as the new dean of the School of Education.

Clayton comes to Francis Marion with a varied and expansive background in the field of pedagogy.

She has served in a myriad of educational roles throughout her career. She was Chair of the Department of Language and Literacy at the International School of Boston; and associate professor and associate dean for Academic Progress, Assessment, and Accreditation at the University of Mary Washington’s College of Education.

Clayton received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania in French Literature, her Master’s in Arts Education from the University of San Francisco Graduate School of Education, and her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Boston College’s Lynch School of Education.

Clayton’s tenure at Francis Marion University will begin on July 1, 2021.

Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University, said the School of Education will benefit greatly from Clayton’s extensive experience within the world of higher education.

“We’re delighted to have Dr. Clayton join us at FMU,” Carter said. “She’s a notable scholar, an accomplished researcher, and possesses the experience, knowledge, and leadership acumen to lead our School of Education forward. She was the overwhelming choice of our faculty and administration.”

Dr. Courtney Clayton

Dr. Courtney Clayton
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo expands vaccinations to 60-year-olds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school
Local News

Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Timmonsville's mayor says that the residents of Florence School District 4 did not believe South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman ever had any intention of keeping the town's high school open. Darrick Jackson said the district's residents felt bullied, victimized and backed into a corner and are angry about the superintendent's decision to close Timmonsville High School. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert