Clayton named FMU School of Education dean

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University has named Dr. Courtney Clayton as the new dean of the School of Education.

Clayton comes to Francis Marion with a varied and expansive background in the field of pedagogy.

She has served in a myriad of educational roles throughout her career. She was Chair of the Department of Language and Literacy at the International School of Boston; and associate professor and associate dean for Academic Progress, Assessment, and Accreditation at the University of Mary Washington’s College of Education.

Clayton received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania in French Literature, her Master’s in Arts Education from the University of San Francisco Graduate School of Education, and her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Boston College’s Lynch School of Education.

Clayton’s tenure at Francis Marion University will begin on July 1, 2021.

Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University, said the School of Education will benefit greatly from Clayton’s extensive experience within the world of higher education.

“We’re delighted to have Dr. Clayton join us at FMU,” Carter said. “She’s a notable scholar, an accomplished researcher, and possesses the experience, knowledge, and leadership acumen to lead our School of Education forward. She was the overwhelming choice of our faculty and administration.”