Cleanup planned at Darlington cemetery

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington Memorial Cemetery Association has organized another Community Clean Up Day beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery on D Avenue.

Volunteers are asked to take gloves, string trimmers, chain saws, lawn mowers or trailers if they have any. Water, Gatorade and hot dogs will be provided.

At the previous cleanup events, more than 50 volunteers worked well into the afternoon, cutting grass and removing debris.

“We are asking all the sororities, fraternities, Masons, Eastern Stars, Elks, veterans, Shriners, Mayo High School alumni and graduates, and especially those with family members buried there to come out and donate some time to help restore the cemetery,” said Darlington City Council member Sheila Baccus. She has been assisting the association as it tries to rejuvenate this historic site, which is in her ward.

The late-19th-century African American cemetery was established by the descendants of those buried there. Macedonia Baptist Church, Bethel AME Church and St. James Methodist Church put together 16 acres over the years, beginning with just 5 acres in 1890. The site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, served as the only African American cemetery within the city limits of Darlington until 1946.