Clemson announces Ag Safety Days for September

Ag Safety Program

Every day, agricultural workers are injured or killed on the job. The Clemson University Agricultural Safety Program is offering Ag Safety Days in two locations Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 to help teach youth aged 14-18 about safe work practices on the farm.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Every day, agricultural workers are injured or killed on the job. The Clemson University Agricultural Safety Program is offering Ag Safety Days in two locations Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 to help teach youth aged 14-18 about safe work practices on the farm.

Topics include hazard identification, equipment operation, ATV/UTV safety, power tool safety, tractor safety, grain bin safety, safe load, pesticide safety and electrical safety.

“Youth will develop the knowledge, awareness and attitude necessary to work effectively and safely in the agricultural field,” said Hunter Massey, principal lecturer for the Clemson College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences Agricultural Sciences Department and the event coordinator. “They will learn how to engineer and enforce strategies to promote safe work environments.”

The first Ag Safety Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Clemson Piedmont Research and Education Center (REC) Simpson Research Farm, 2103 Lebanon Road, Pendleton, SC 29670. Registration deadline for the Piedmont REC Ag Safety Day is Aug. 26. To register, go to https://bit.ly/PiedmontREC_AgSafetyDay.

An Ag Safety Day also will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Clemson Sandhill REC, 900 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Registration deadline for the Sandhill REC Ag Safety Day is Sept. 9. To register, go to https://bit.ly/SandhillREC_AgSafetyDay.

For more information, contact Hunter Massey at massey4@clemso.edu or follow the Clemson Ag Safety Program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, @ClemsonAgSafety.

Agriculture ranks among the most hazardous industries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report farmers are at risk for fatal and nonfatal injuries. In addition, farming is one of the few industries in which family members also are at risk for fatal and nonfatal injuries.

