 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clemson Extension document helps residents navigate S.C. Cottage Food Law revisions

  • 0
Cottage Food Law

The S.C. Cottage Food Law was amended in May 2022 and Clemson Extension has a new document to help residents navigate these revisions.

 Clemson University Photo

Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes.

The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.

Kimberly Baker, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Food Systems and Safety Program director, said this is an important document for anyone who prepares food in their homes to sell to the public.

“This document was prepared because the collaborating agencies wanted to provide an instrument cottage food producers could use to get a thorough understanding of the law – what foods are allowed and what foods are not allowed to be produced, as well as how to label cottage foods,” Baker said.

People are also reading…

Persons who should read this document include those who produce food for sale under the Cottage Food Law, state farmers’ market managers and retailers who plan to sell foods produced under the law.

Questions about the new law can be emailed to sccottagefood@clemson.edu.

Personnel from several state agencies who collaborated to write the document, include Clemson Extension, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Department of Agriculture, Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, South Carolina Meat-Poultry Inspection Department, South Carolina Small Business Development Center and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Carolina couple arrested after traffic stop

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Monday arrested two North Carolina men -- one on a gun charge and the other on drug charges -- at a southern Florence County traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Seoul Halloween stampede: at least 151 dead, 82 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert