Clemson leads study to improve organic vegetable production using carbon waste

“We will bring together growers, land grant university researchers and private industry to develop methods to identify agricultural carbon waste streams for promoting the use of ASD,” Cutulle said. “We also will discuss strategies regarding using cover crops as carbon sources.”

ASD is a disease management technique used to reduce or eliminate soil pathogens, first used in 2000. It was developed as an alternative management strategy to soil fumigation and involves applying organic matter (carbon source) to soil, followed by irrigation, to create an environment toxic to diseases, nematodes, weeds and insect pests.

Despite its positive effects on agriculture, ASD is not widely used, mainly because of high carbon-source costs.

Carbon is an essential element found in soil organic matter – decomposing plant or animal tissue. This organic matter helps provide nitrogen for growing plants and helps sequester carbon. Over time, soil organic matter can decrease and soils can suffer damage from rain, wind and sun. Using certain land management/conservation practices can help soils capture and store carbon from the atmosphere – soil carbon sequestration – and improve soil organic matter. The researchers believe using on-farm carbon waste could help reduce carbon costs and make it easier for farmers to use ASD strategies.