FLORENCE, S.C. -- Pollinator habitats, genetics, cover crops and cotton variety trials are just a few of the topics that will be covered during the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC) Field Day on Aug. 31.

Participants will spend the morning touring the REC and talking with faculty about their research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Pee Dee REC, 2200 Pocket Road, Darlington, South Carolina 29532.

Field day topics will include:

Incorporating pollinator habitat into farming operations – Ben Powell, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Apiculture and Pollinator Program coordinator.

New genetics to improve sorghum profitability – Rick Boyles, assistant professor of plant breeding and genetics.

Cotton variety trials – Mike Jones, Clemson Extension cotton specialist.

Field evaluation of cotton core set for root traits, water use efficiency, and yield – Om Prakash, graduate research assistant.

Integrating perennial groundcover crops into cotton production systems – Eric Billman, USDA-ARS research agronomist.

Developing reduced-immunogenicity lines and non-toxigenic Aspergillus strains for healthier, safer peanuts – Hrishikesh Ingole, graduate research assistant.

Developing cotton with improved yield, fiber quality and reduced regrowth after defoliation – Johnson Toyinbo, graduate research assistant.

Developing reduced immunogenicity wheat for gluten-sensitive individuals – Sachin Rustgi, associate professor of molecular breeding, and a faculty scholar.

Crop diversity and improvement in South Carolina – Wonkeun “John” Park, senior scientist cotton genetics and brassica oil seed crops breeding.

Transgenic Bt corn research in South Carolina – Francis Reay-Jones, professor of entomology, and Extension Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program coordinator.

Stink bug management in corn – Tim Bryant, IPM Program assistant coordinator.

Host plant resistance to thrips in cotton – Donovan Sansbury, graduate student.

Managing turfgrass diseases in the landscape with limited inputs – Joe Roberts, assistant professor of turfgrass pathology and nematology.

Conservation management practices to improve sandy soils supporting organic production – Rongzhong Ye, assistant professor of soil biogeochemistry and soil health.

Soil Health Demonstration (NRCS) – Rongzhong Ye, assistant professor of soil biogeochemistry and soil health.

Vegetable Breeding and Genetics – Jenna Hershberger, assistant professor of vegetable breeding and genetics.

3D printing in agriculture demonstration – Trevor Rife, assistant professor of phenomics and crop improvement, and Mason McNair, post doc.

Alternative Soil Amendments for Blueberries – Year 2 – Bruce McLean, Clemson Extension area commercial horticulture agent.

For information, contact Jonathan Windham at (843) 519-0487 or jwindha@clemson.edu.