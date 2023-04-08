Turfgrass and small-grains farmers can learn the latest research-based information during two in-person field days scheduled for April at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC).

The first field day is the Pee Dee REC Turfgrass Research Field Day, scheduled for April 25. Activities get underway at 8 a.m. Topics to be discussed include managing diseases, insects, nematodes and weeds impacting turfgrass systems in South Carolina.

Juang Chong, Clemson professor and Clemson Cooperative Extension Service specialist for turfgrass and ornamental crop entomology, will talk about new chemistries for managing problem insects. Lambert “Bert” McCarty, Clemson turfgrass science and management professor, will offer strategies designed to reduce problem weeds, including Poa annua, goosegrass, nutsedges and others.

Joseph Roberts, Clemson Extension specialist and assistant professor of turfgrass pathology and nematology, will discuss yearly programs for ultradwarf bermudagrass greens affected by nematodes and soil-borne fungi that cause diseases such as mini ring, take-all root rot and Pythium root rot.

This event is approved for three hours of South Carolina Category 3 recertification credits for pesticide applicators. Credits for North Carolina have been requested.

For information, contact Joseph Roberts at jar7@clemson.edu.

The second field day is the Small Grains Field Day scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27, also at the Pee Dee REC. The focus of this year’s field day is winter wheat. Speakers will include Alex Coleman, Clemson Extension small grains and sorghum specialist; Richard Boyles, Clemson small grains breeder and geneticist; and Mike Marshall, Clemson Extension weed scientist.

A special guest will be renowned plant pathologist Christina Cowger, of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service in Raleigh, North Carolina, who will speak about existing and emerging wheat diseases, and how to effectively manage them.

Information from Clemson researchers will include a discussion by Boyles about commercially available wheat cultivars suited for the region, as well as advanced breeding lines being developed by his team that have performed well in regional yield trials. Coleman will talk about variety selection and discuss best management practices in winter wheat for increasing grain yield and quality. Marshall will dive deeper into herbicide options for controlling problematic winter weeds.

This event has been approved for 1.5 hours of core recertification credits for pesticide applicators and 2.5 CCA credits.

For information, contact Richard Boyles at rboyles@clemson.edu.

The Pee Dee REC is in both Florence and Darlington counties. The GPS address is 2200 Pocket Road, Darlington, South Carolina 29532. The mailing address is 2200 Pocket Road, Florence, South Carolina 29506