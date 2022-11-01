Clemson University historian Otis Pickett says past shapes future

FLORENCE, S.C. — Clemson University Historian Otis W. Pickett shared his vision for Clemson with the Florence Rotary Club at Victors Monday and discussed how the past helps shape the future.

His topic was “How does our past help shape our identity as we move into the future?

Clemson’s history is more than any one person, office, department or school can manage, he said.

“My vision is to see it democratized. It lives in families, in generations and spans centuries, continents and ethnicities,” Pickett said. “It is global. However, Clemson history is also intensely communal, regional, part of South Carolina and local.”

Pickett is the first Clemson graduate and the first South Carolinian, (born and raised in Charleston) in Clemson’s history to be the university historian. He came to Clemson in July.

Pickett said he has a unique vantage point from which to see Clemson, from which to teach about Clemson and from which to help Clemson navigate history.

Pickett works closely with the Department of Historic Properties, which is responsible for the preservation of the historic properties of Fort Hill, Hanover House and Hopewell Plantation.

There have only been three Clemson university historians. Dr. Jerome V. Reel was the first. He held the position from 1964 to 2002. It was in 2002 when Reel officially became Clemson University historian.

Dr. Paul Anderson held the job from 2019 to 2022. During his time, the position was moved under the Provost, connected with a variety of schools and departments. Historic properties came under the office of university historian.

Pickett reports to Dean of Libraries and the office is housed in the libraries with the Department of Historic Properties.

Pickett said he is a steward of these historic homes and the legacy of this history.

He said he facilitates a team of people who are interested in Clemson history.

He spoke of Reel’s two-volume history, which he said is really an administrative record. He said it traces the presidential experiences of each president and some of the major events in the life of the institution. But there are so many people are not in that story.

In his research, Pickett said he has come across many other people who have helped shape the school’s history.

He told of reading correspondence between a member of the Clemson faculty and George Washington Carver, one of the most brilliant chemists in the country in the 1920s who gave a series of lectures at Clemson in the 1920s. He said it was because of his friendship with this member of the faculty that Carver came to Clemson to give the lectures. Pickett said in the 1920s African-American scholars were not coming to lecture at predominately white institutions.

Pickett said it was because of their fondness and care for one another that Carver was able to come to Clemson in the midst of a segregated American. He said we have to ask how relationships like this one helped shaped the American South in places like Clemson.

Picket said he wants to see a historic museum on Clemson’s campus to explore how these types of event have shaped the school, the state and the country.

He said they have some unique properties on campus that would make great historic house museums.

“If we don’t get serious about history, we could lose it,” he said.

Pickett said he bets people would be hard pressed to go into South Carolina high schools today and find one person that can tell you who Andrew Pickens was.

“That has got to change,” he said.

He said South Carolinians have to know what their legacy is and how it shapes the future.

He said part of our legacy is we led a charge of succession.

“Literally, South Carolina at a very crucial moment in our nation’s history leads a charge of separation,” he said. “Therefore, I think it is incumbent upon South Carolina from 2022 moving forward to help the nation start bring us together.”

He said we should be leading the way more than any state. He thinks we still have the capacity to do that and love each other.

“We can love each other and disagree,” he said. “Other states don’t have to wrestle with this but we do.”

Pickett said Clemson students need to ask themselves what makes them a Clemson graduate. How does being a Clemson graduate shape your identity? How does it shape who you are as you’re going out into the world? Pickett said they need to be able to answer these questions. Some of the answers are found in the history of Clemson, he said.