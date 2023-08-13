LAKE CITY, S.C. – Rep. James E. Clyburn spent a day in Lake City this week learning about progress in our community and hearing from the city’s mayor, administration, and other community leaders about some of the city’s needs.

“The City of Lake City is appreciative to Congressman Clyburn for listening to our presentation on the needs of this community,” said William A. Hall, Lake City city administrator. “We are thankful for the opportunity to showcase what we are trying to achieve in this city.”

One of the key projects the city promoted to Congressman Clyburn during his visit was the renovations of the former Florence Darlington Technical College home on Cole Road that has sparked revitalization efforts in the southwest region of the city. The congressman had the opportunity to tour the facility’s ongoing renovations with Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson, Hall, and others.

“The facility is city-owned, and we didn’t want it to sit vacant and just deteriorate after classes moved to The Continuum,” said Hall. “Instead, we are already in the process of renovating the existing structure into a community center which we plan to open in the new year. Our goal is to then add an atrium and multipurpose room that can be used for events, community town halls, emergencies, and more.”

“Being able to highlight these plans and really show the Congressman what this facility means for the local residents and the opportunities it will afford to the community is essential to helping Lake city continue to grow and prosper,” said Hall.

The Congressman’s visit began at The Continuum where he and his staff toured the facility with Francis Marion President Dr. Fred Carter, Florence Darlington Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Ford and Continuum students. The tour provided insights on workforce development needs for new and existing businesses in the Pee Dee area and the kinds of educational opportunities the unique partnership with higher education institutes provides the students from partner schools across several counties in Congressman’s district.

“It was wonderful to show Congressman Clyburn what is happening at the Continuum in Lake City. He walked with us through classrooms to see the unique opportunities that high school students have to take classes through Francis Marion University and Florence Darlington Technical College,” said Jeanette Altman, executive director of The Continuum. “He also got to hear from a student who took classes from both institutions, and lives only five minutes down the road. It means a lot to him that students in the Pee Dee are getting access to rigorous classes in a state-of-the-art facility. He believes in supporting opportunities for rural communities, and that is exactly what the Continuum provides.”

Clyburn was also briefed on the impact ArtFields and public art has had on Lake City

“It is an extreme honor that Congressman Clyburn would take time out of his busy schedule to come visit our small town,” said Carla Angus, ArtFields director of community engagement. “I look forward to working together with his team, the City of Lake City, and other local organizations to make our community the best that it can be.”