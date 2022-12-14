Coach brings passion to game

FLORENCE, S.C .— To Patrick Paul, basketball is more than a team of players seeking to win a championship title. It is about life and helping his players excel on and off the court.

Paul is the assistant men's basketball coach at Francis Marion University and just as he is aggressive on the court as a coach, he is equally aggressive in his players' personal lives. Becoming the assistant basketball coach is an achievement that comes full circle for Paul. He attended Francis Marion University for a year until he decided to join the United States Air Force.

Paul served in the Air Force from 2006 to 2016 and participated in three deployments.

He deployed to the United Arab Emirates Air Force Base, then to Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Kandahar Air Base in Afghanistan.

After serving the country, Paul decided to go back to school and received his degree in recreational administration with a minor in sociology at Morris College, where he played basketball. Paul said it was a shocking transition to a historically Black institution after being exposed to a variety of ethnicities and nationalities in the military.

“Francis Marion has always been home to me,” Paul said. “This was the first place I attended school.”

Paul said as a coach he feels a rush of emotions because he connects with his players and knows how hard they work.

“We spend a lot of time with each other in the gym and outside the gym,” Paul said. “Mentally I know where each player is. I know where they stand, and I am with them through their good and bad days. I am the sounding board for a lot of them, so when I am coaching, I feel all of those emotions.”

The coaching scene for Paul is not something new. Immediately upon graduating from Morris College, he started coaching AAU teams and recreational basketball teams with the city of Florence.

“The crazy thing is,” Paul said, “I never thought that I would be able to coach here.”

Paul reflected on the moment he accepted coaching as his calling.

“One day sticks out in my mind is when one of my closest friends started an AAU program and asked me to help out,” Paul said. “He had drills to attend and asked me to run the practice in his place. I came and rearranged certain drills and the kids caught onto it. They kept asking me if I was coming to their next game to see how they performed.’

After that one practice, Paul said, he started coaching and has not looked back. He went full throttle; he doesn’t believe in doing anything halfway.

He started coaching AAU and recreational basketball, and started his own training company — Passion Driven Sports. He also coached at South Florence High School, coached a year at Trinity Collegiate School, spent three summers with Upward Stars Pee Dee and spent the last summer coaching the Southeast girls' basketball team.

“The competitiveness and the preparation for the sport is all mental,” Paul said. “Basketball is such an even playing sport that at any time it can be anybody’s game. It all boils down to how much you prepare and how bad you want it.”

Paul said there is always a new challenge, and this is what he loves most about the sport.

“I watch a lot of films and I have studied the game and have studied ways to do things better,” he said. “I do it to be a better coach and that makes my team better at what they do. The learning never stops.”

Paul said Francis Marion basketball excels with the 360 concept which means their focus is on the entire player.

“We treat the whole person,” Paul said. “It is not just about basketball; it is about who you are as a person. My mindset is that if I form a relationship with the player and they know that I care about them and their personal life, basketball will take care of itself. “

When players realize that you are giving them all you have every day, Paul said, they are more willing to reciprocate that energy and give everything they have in practice and on the court.

“It’s 15% on court and 85% off court,” he said.

Paul’s Passion Driven Sports was created out of pain.

“In 2018 I graduated from Morris, and I got an internship that led to a full-time job,” Paul said. “Three weeks into that job, I got let go.”

During that period, Paul had hit an all-time low. He had lost everything he had. There was no money in the bank, and he was lost. He went from having a successful military career to a successful collegiate career to now having nothing.

“Everything crashed,” he said. “The car I paid for died. I turned to coaching to get me through that time and that’s the story that birthed Passion Driven Sports.”

Paul realized that coaching was his gift to greatly influence people. Through Passion Driven Sports, he has helped 25 to 30 kids be able to go off to college and not pay a dime.

“I constantly preach life lessons through basketball,” he said. “I tell my kids that life is hard and that they must choose their type of hardship.”

Paul said what keeps him pushing is the fear of failure. His taste of defeat in 2018 was something he never wants to taste again.

“I have so many kids that look up to me and I carry their weight,” he said. “I don’t want to let them down and I can’t let myself down either."