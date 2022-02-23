Cohen makes impact as owner of Spark Solutions

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jessica Cohen, a native of Charleston, found her way to the Pee Dee region, as a basketball player for Coker College, now Coker University. Cohen is founder and social impact strategist of Spark Solutions Coaching and Consulting LLC.
Cohen said her personal affinity to Black History Month has nothing to do with her ethnicity or race.
“It’s the celebration of pioneers that I find especially gratifying,” Cohen said. “And the American pioneers of African descent are a unique group whose bravery is something that all Americans benefit from. It’s an honor to identify with such a culture but an admiration that would exist regardless. Pioneers are people who break ground, who till, who persist and lead all with an act of courage that says no opposition is strong enough to impede what I’m purposed to do. Those qualities are most admirable and authentic. Those qualities cannot be faked nor duplicated. Those qualities are ones that a leader is born with and chooses to let thrive. By vocation, the same affinity I have for pioneers is demonstrated when I engage with founders of grassroots efforts. I love, honor, and strive to support leaders who know they are called and commit to pressing forward.”
She said she didn’t set out to become a pioneer but in her chosen career paths has become one.
As a Coker student, she was introduced to an internship at the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce. Cohen said her communications professor, Richard Puffer, encouraged her to seek the internship. Cohen said she is grateful he encouraged her to do so.
“It opened my eyes to the community and piqued my interest in community service and getting involved in the community,” she said.
Cohen said the internship led to a part-time position at the chamber and eventually a full-time position as community communications assistant.
From that job, she transitioned to Darlington County Tourism Director.
Cohen said, “I think I was the first full time Black employee with the chamber and tourism director.”
Cohen said she was in that position for about a year and half before it came under the umbrella of the city of Hartsville. Her job expanded to include bringing in municipal and sports tourism. She helped bring semi-professional basketball and football to Darlington County, as well as youth baseball camp, water sports, including a kayak festival.
Cohen started her own business Spark Solutions in 2019. She said that was the same year she became a mother.
“I assist nonprofits, especially grassroots ones. I feel like they are the most resilient ones and they are adamant about what they do. They have a calling,” Cohen said. “I am a social impact consultant.”
Some of the ways Cohen helps nonprofits is through strategic issues management, impact tracking and reporting, and troubleshooting.
She said she does concept maps, logic models and impact plans.
Any person or organization that feels called to serve the public or is an influencer in the community if they want MORE and a greater impact, Cohen said that is where she can help.
“I thrust people and initiatives forward,” she said. “I help people deepen their efforts and increase the impact on the serving audience. Generational Impact is the goal”
Cohen said Spark Solutions is a coaching and consulting agency that stands up for the dignity and progress of grassroots organizations
“We help lay the groundwork for community development by identifying potential, providing industry insights and crafting tailored strategies,” according to her website.
On her website, Cohen said, “I have both the passion and compassion for this type of work. I am empowered each time I get to partner with a founder or organization to advance their initiative, and I do not take this luxury for granted.”
“I work from home but travel a lot,” she said.
Cohen said she has numerous partners in the Pee Dee.
From her days as an athlete, Cohen said she learned to be resilient, the ability to juggle multiple things at once, to take a hit, adjust to what is happening, then analyze, adapt and forge ahead.
“I love, love, love Black History Month,” Cohen said.
She said it is a chance to celebrate pioneers, the people who forged ahead and were the first to do something. She said they don’t always know this is where they are headed, but it takes confidence and courage to move forward. This is an opportunity to celebrate the people and the qualities it took to be the pioneer, to go against the opposition.
Cohen said the people she looks up to are the “unrecognized contributors who carved paths, spoke up, took hits and didn’t receive recognition.” They weren’t seeking acknowledgement, she said. They were doing just what they were called to do.
“I am a pioneer,” Cohen said. “I didn’t seek to be one, but I can look back on my career and see those qualities. And with that comes a responsibility”
Cohen is a graduate of Coker College with a degree in communications. She received her master’s degree from Coker in Collegiate Athletic Administration. She is now pursuing her doctorate degree in public administration.