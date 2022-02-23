Cohen makes impact as owner of Spark Solutions

“It’s the celebration of pioneers that I find especially gratifying,” Cohen said. “And the American pioneers of African descent are a unique group whose bravery is something that all Americans benefit from. It’s an honor to identify with such a culture but an admiration that would exist regardless. Pioneers are people who break ground, who till, who persist and lead all with an act of courage that says no opposition is strong enough to impede what I’m purposed to do. Those qualities are most admirable and authentic. Those qualities cannot be faked nor duplicated. Those qualities are ones that a leader is born with and chooses to let thrive. By vocation, the same affinity I have for pioneers is demonstrated when I engage with founders of grassroots efforts. I love, honor, and strive to support leaders who know they are called and commit to pressing forward.”