HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University’s McCall School of Visual and Performing Arts recently announced schedule for the 2023-24 season titled “Heart the Arts in Hartsville.”

The season, which runs from September to April, will feature artists such as multi-talented singer John Holiday, Giordana Dance Chicago jazz dance company, and the highly-popular Griffin Theatre Company.

“I’m really excited about having the Giordano Dance Company from Chicago here,” said Angela Gallo, dean of the McCall School of Visual and Performing Arts.

The season kicks off Sept. 28 with Holiday at the Watson Theater. A countertenor, Holiday is among the opera world’s fastest-rising stars, deftly bridging genres from baroque to contemporary classical, jazz to spirituals, and bringing his unique voice and charisma to every performance.

An acclaimed concert singer, Holiday has performed at world-renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and others. Holiday also excels in jazz, gospel, R&B and pop music having opened for Grammy award winner Jason Mraz in concert.

In October, the Watson Theater will host three performances of Deathtrap by Ira Levin. A comic thriller originally produced in 1978 when it became the longest running comedy-thriller in Broadway history after four years and 1,800 performances.

It was nominated for four Tony awards including best play. This two act play has numerous plot twists and might bring to mind modern works like the film, “Knives Out.” The performances will be directed by Brian Guidry LeTraunik.

The Griffin Theatre Company will present “Letters Home,” on Oct. 19. “Letters Home” puts the recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq front and center by bringing to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in the Middle East. The production is inspired by the New York Times Op-Ed Article “The Things They Wrote” and the subsequent HBO documentary “Last Letters Home,” and additionally uses letters and correspondences from Frank Schaeffer’s books, “Voices From the Front: Letters Home From America’s Military Family, Faith of Our Sons, and Keeping Faith.”

The play, without politicizing, gives audiences a powerful portrait of the soldier’s experience in the ongoing war.

A Student Choreography Showcase will be presented November 2-3 at the Watson Theater and on livestream. This concert features choreography by Coker dance majors exploring themes of love, community, and history. Various styles of dance including contemporary, jazz, and modern will be presented.

Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Scenes will once again be presented at the Drengaelen House. The show will take place November 17-18. Join Coker’s Opera Workshop for a “topsy-turvy” good time as they present scenes by Gilbert & Sullivan from Coker’s own English musicologist, Dr. Graham Wood, who will share entertaining historical tidbits to round out a charming program of Victorian operetta. Themed refreshments will be served after the performance.

A Holiday Pops Concert is scheduled for November 29.

The Giordano Dance Company will get the New Year off and running with a performance at the Watson Theatre Jan 25. The Giordano Dance Chicago illuminates beauty and invigorates the world with deep connections. They create and present innovative jazz dance choreography, often redefining and expanding the very definition of jazz dance, and bring this invaluable American art form to audiences and students of all ages and from all ethnic backgrounds.

The third annual Black History Month Celebration is set for Feb 16-17 at the Watson Theater. Coker University Theatre will celebrate Black History Month in collaboration with students from a variety of academic programs, through a combination of previously staged plays and original work including music, dance, and art -- directed by Phyllis Fields

A Faculty and Guest Artist Dance Concert will be given Feb. 22-23. The concert will feature choreography by faculty Angela Gallo, Adjetey Klufio, Natalia Schradle, and Meredith Sims along with choreography by Guest Company, Giordano Dance Chicago performed by the Coker Dance Program.

Coker’s Band Spring Masterworks Concert will be March 13 at the Watson Theater. The Coker University Concert Band will present a concert of music including classic favorites, recently composed pieces, and the premiere of a newly composed piece.

The season concludes in April with performances of “Legally Blonde,” at the Watson Theatre, and aison d’être, Spring Choral Concert at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church;

Based on the 2001 film of the same name, “Legally Blonde” follows the adventures of Elle Woods from sorority to Harvard Law School as she attempts to win back her college boyfriend and finds a greater purpose in the law. Legally Blonde was nominated for seven Tony Awards and 10 Drama Desk Awards and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical for its West End production.

During the Spring choral concert, the Coker University Choral Ensembles will perform a collection of music from around the world!

This year Coker’s McCall School of Visual and Performing Arts has launched at Partners for the Arts membership program, which offers season tickets.

Membership levels vary by price.

$50 Member - Annual recognition, live stream access to selected shows, and an invitation to the annual gala

$250 Friend - All benefits of a member, plus an invitation to pre-show hospitality receptions

$500 Patron - All benefits of a member and friend, plus in-program recognition and invitations to VIP receptions with students, faculty, and guest artists

$1,000 Benefactor - All benefits of a member, friend, and patron, plus in-venue recognition at all events and two free tickets to the annual gala

“(People) don’t realize we probably have about 60 artistic events a year between gallery openings, student recitals and different plays and concerts," Gallo said.

For more information, visit www.coker.edu.