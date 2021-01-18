Coker professor: We need to start calling things out like Dr. King and Albert Einstein

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Those people virtually attending the annual People to People Martin Luther King Day observance Monday had a chance to learn the difference between standing up for friends and standing silent as friends are injured.
Danny Malone Jr., an assistant professor of criminology and sociology and the African American studies coordinator at Coker University, provided the keynote address during the observance held on the People to People of Hartsville Facebook page.
Malone shared a King quote during his speech on Facebook.
Malone paraphrased King's quote, "The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people."
"We have to start calling things out like Dr. King did," Malone said. "You don't get on the FBI list because you were timid."
King was among the people that the FBI illegally targeted as part of it's CONINTELPRO operation to infiltrate American political organizations, including those organizations leading the Civil Rights Movement. In 1954, the FBI sent a letter to King's wife, Coretta, highlighting King's marital dalliances in an attempt to get King to commit suicide.
Malone urged those watching to highlight the "somebodiness" of the most vulnerable people in the population. Malone said these groups include economically disadvantaged people, people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ+, immigrants who may not be authorized to live in the United States and people in prison.
Somebodiness is a term coined by King in a speech to illustrate the need for people to have a belief in their own dignity and worth.
Malone used the example of Albert Einstein agreeing to act as a character witness in the trial against W.E.B. du Bois.
Du Bois reportedly believed that capitalism was the cause of racism and that socialism offered a better alternative. His sympathy with the socialist cause led to him being a target of another FBI operation. In 1950, du Bois became the chair of an organization that was working to prevent a war in which nuclear weapons were used.
The Soviet Union, through the use of spies, developed and tested a nuclear weapon in late 1949. This development set off fears of a war between the United States and the Soviet Union in which nuclear weapons would be used.
The Justice Department alleged that the organization du Bois was chairing was a foreign agent of the Soviets and asked the organization to register as a foreign agent.
This was denied by du Bois.
Du Bois and the other leaders refused to register the organization, leading to their arrest.
"When the judge was made aware that Einstein was going to do this [act as a character witness], he dropped the case expeditiously," Malone said.
Malone said that later in his life, Einstein was asked why he decided to speak out on various public issues. He said that Einstein replied that his silence on some issues would make him feel guilty of complicity.
"Einstein decided that he had this privilege, but he decided that this is my friend," Malone said. "This is somebody that I call friend. I'm going to advocate for them even if it means I'm going to take on some vitriol."
Malone then shared King's quote, "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends."
He added that du Bois was probably very appreciative of Einstein.
"I can tell you as someone who hasn't been supported at a challenging time," Malone said. "You never forget, nor do you see the person the same."
An observance was also held Monday afternoon at the Cornerstone Baptist Church located off of exit 137 on Interstate 20. During that ceremony, state Rep. Robert Williams and others spoke.
Williams presented several hero awards, earning honks of approval from those attending the event in their vehicles.
A community day of action also reportedly was held Monday in Hemingway.