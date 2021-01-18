Coker professor: We need to start calling things out like Dr. King and Albert Einstein

Malone said that later in his life, Einstein was asked why he decided to speak out on various public issues. He said that Einstein replied that his silence on some issues would make him feel guilty of complicity.

"Einstein decided that he had this privilege, but he decided that this is my friend," Malone said. "This is somebody that I call friend. I'm going to advocate for them even if it means I'm going to take on some vitriol."

Malone then shared King's quote, "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends."

He added that du Bois was probably very appreciative of Einstein.

"I can tell you as someone who hasn't been supported at a challenging time," Malone said. "You never forget, nor do you see the person the same."

An observance was also held Monday afternoon at the Cornerstone Baptist Church located off of exit 137 on Interstate 20. During that ceremony, state Rep. Robert Williams and others spoke.

Williams presented several hero awards, earning honks of approval from those attending the event in their vehicles.

A community day of action also reportedly was held Monday in Hemingway.

