DARLINGTON, S.C. — Coker University’s new nursing students are starting to get a feel for the job as part of a partnership with Bethea Retirement Community.

“We’re really excited to have them on campus and we’re glad to partner with Coker,” said Kin McKenzie, health care administrator for Bethea.

“We’re excited about their new nursing program and hope they consider long-term care as a career path.”

McKenzie, a Coker alumna himself, said he was excited not only to see the school achieve university status but also to see it grow its program offerings in doing so.

In 2021, Bethea completed and moved into a new skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility that offers a home-like environment in space and culture, McKenzie said.

One of the household units, the Wren Household, specializes in memory care and the residents there spend time together watching westerns in the unit’s living room, McKenzie said.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to share our facility with Coker students and for them to experience working with our wonderful residents and rehab patients,” McKenzie said.

“Nurses are in high demand in the long term care community. Our hope is that as students conduct clinical and develop their skills they will see the positive impact they can have in the lives of others and consider long term care as a rewarding career path,” McKenzie said.

“We’re excited to be here, partner with Bethea and hold clinicals here at this facility,” said Audrey Rabon Holmes, nursing instructor. “You have multiple levels of care, multiple modalities, students can experience interdisciplinary teams and we have multiple programs coming over in the next few years. We’re excited about the opportunity to be here.”

Holmes said the students, depending on their program of study, should receive between 120 and 150 hours of clinical studies.

“It’s a great thing.” said Jolanda Burr, MSN, assistant director of nursing. “We have four households and 8-10 students. Once they’re ready to come to the floor there will be lots of places for them.”

“A lot of new concepts, meet new people. Get out and do practice we’ve learned the last two months,” said student Ethan Payment. “Exciting and nerve wracking to get out and do this.”

The nursing students are scheduled to graduate and get pinned in 2024.