Coker student's civic activities keep him busy

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It’s never too soon to learn the importance of giving a helping hand to others in need.

Kerlyn Deondre Mondesir Jr., a student at Coker University, has been giving back to his hometown of Hartsville since he was a student at Hartsville High School. At the encouragement of a friend and because of the impression firefighters made on him when fighting a fire at his home, he decided to become a junior firefighter with the Hartsville Fire Department in 2017 while in high school. In December 2018, he was chosen as the first Junior Firefighter of the Year.

Junior Firefighters is a program that provides mentorship and skills training for girls and boys ages 16 and 17 who are interested in becoming full-time firefighters or volunteer firefighters.

A sophomore at Coker, Mondesir joined the Hartsville Fire Department nine months ago as a volunteer firefighter.

Mondesir said he loves helping others and remembers how the firefighters helped him when his home caught on fire. Now it is time for him to give back.

During the holidays, Mondesir said, the fire department raises money to purchase toys for children in the community. Mondesir said he loves helping make Christmases a little brighter for area children.