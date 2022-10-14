Coker University has first of its kind nursing program

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker University is in its first year of their inaugural nursing program.

Carline Hart, the creator of the nursing program, said she recognized the need when she was brought on board to the nursing staff in January 2020, and she used her experience and knowledge to make it happen.

Caroline Hart has been a nurse for more than 20 years and her latest years have been dedicated to program development in nursing. Hart said this isn’t the first program she built from scratch, but it is her favorite because of the type of students she serves. Her specialty is in accreditation and program development.

“One of Coker University’s missions is to be responsive to the needs of the community,” Hart said. “Starting a nursing program was imperative for the community, the Pee Dee Region, and the state.”

South Carolina is in the top four states experiencing a nursing shortage, according to Hart, and she took that information and created an outline for a nursing program. The outline went through the board of nursing for approval and received full approval for an initial program. The program started this year. The students have a year of general courses and three years of specialized nursing courses.

Hart said the program is unique because of its youthfulness and the information learned through COVID-19 pandemic taught them how to better equip their nurses to excel in the medical field.

“Because we are a new program, we could look at the evidence of what’s needed in health care,” Hart said. “COVID-19 taught us that nurses weren’t prepared for the emotional stress that came along with COVID.”

Coker University’s nursing program includes emotional resiliency and systems type of thinking that teaches their nurses to persevere and be productive in the face of adversity. Hart said their program is built for the future and is built so nurses can be successful in their careers.

The nursing program has partners from Carolina Pines, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and Mcleod that help the program be up to par and meet the everyday demands of the nursing world.

Eileen Klang, a member of the staff, has been a nurse for over 30 years. Klang said the program is innovative and its effect on the Hartsville community is evident.

“We have developed great partnerships with Mcleod, MUSC, and Carolina Pines for the community,” Klang said. “We hope to continue those partnerships and grow the community and this program for the long term.”

The nursing program has a bachelor of science in nursing (B.S.N.), which involves one year of general education, three years of nursing courses, a related science class, and liberal art classes.

Caroline Hart said when she first came on board, she was struck by the caliber of students at Coker. She said the group was very dedicated and she wouldn’t have wanted to start such a program with any other students.

“We have a lot of students who are first generation,” Hart said. “And this is a very accessible education for them. I liked the thought of working with the kind of students we have here.”

Chance Barefoot, a nursing student and student-athlete at Coker, said the staff are not only focused on their students receiving a degree, but they are concerned with every step that takes students toward their goal and their mental and emotional well-being.

“They make sure we aren’t overwhelmed with too much at once,” Barefoot said. “And they are always here to help us if we need it.”

Without the nursing program, Barefoot said, he would not have attended Coker University. He is from Lexington.

Nelsa Swann, a second-year nursing student, is in the military and is a single parent.

Swann said other nursing programs made it difficult for her to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse and work full time as she cares for her child.

“The flexibility is what drew me here,” Swann said. “They created a new outlook on nursing, and I hope it influences other nursing programs to follow suit.”

Swann said other instructors at different programs told her that she would be unable to work, and Coker was one that allowed her to. If the nursing program wasn’t available, she said, she wouldn’t be able to pursue her goal. She is a Hartsville native.