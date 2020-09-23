Coker University students receive scholarships

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Thirty-two Coker students received $137,000 in scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year from the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation, a public charity that provides support for the education of female students in nine Southeastern states.
The Lettie Pate Whitehead scholarship program provides scholarship grants for deserving female students with financial need at more than 200 colleges, universities and schools. More than 10,000 students receive scholarships each year. The foundation was created by Conkey Pate Whitehead, Mrs. Whitehead’s youngest son, in honor of his mother. It was chartered in 1946 for the “aid and benefit of poor and deserving Christian girls and women” in nine states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The foundation has awarded more than $767 million in grants since inception.
“For many students, a college education is only attainable with the help of scholarships,” said Coker University President Natalie Harder. “Coker University is grateful to the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation for its continued generous support of women from the southeastern United States.”
Coker University’s 2020-21 Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation scholarship recipients are Anna Atkinson, Alyssa Brown, Shaiyana Brown, Delaney Buddenborg, Allison Cassidy, Selena Chason, Brandi Davis, Tiffany English, Georgia Everidge, Kirsten Faulk, Jherrymiah Go, Alexis Green, Siobhan Guzman, Lena Hall, Madison Hodge, Alera Jackson, McKenzie Jordan, Sydney Lucas, Dekeshia Massey, Diamond Moore, Sydnee Nieves, Hannah Quick, Lillia Rodriguez, Chelsa Sellers, Maggie Sims, Chevez Smith, Ashley Tarlton, Kali Tomlin, Addison Vaughan, Marian Watford, Alexandra Wiliams, and Allissa Young.
For more information about Coker University, visit coker.edu. For more information about the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship Program, visit lpwhitehead.org/grants-program/scholarship-program.
