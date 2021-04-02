Cold and wind don't discourage golfers in first-responder tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — Golfers endured cold temperatures and high winds Friday for the Grip It & Rip It For First Responders golf tournament at Traces Golf Club in Florence.

The first flight of the tournament — one for first responders — was off at 8 a.m. with the second flight set for 1 p.m. with lunch of chicken leg quarters and sides set for the time between, said Kirby Anderson with event sponsor Raldex Hospitality.

"We decided to add a golf tournament to it this year. About 30 first responder teams came out to play first thing this morning. A little cold, a little breezy but everybody seems to be having a good time," Kirby said.

The wind claimed at least one of the shelters set up around the cooking area at the course.

That one sat off to the side, ripped fabric and twisted metal. The RedWolves expertly fielded their shelter and dismantled it, Florence County Sheriff's Office took its shelter down and Raldex Hospitality lowered its to almost table-top height.