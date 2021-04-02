Cold and wind don't discourage golfers in first-responder tournament

Florence Fire Department Station No. 1’s Thomas Blackmon putts with moral support from Brian Morris, Mack Godwin and Dallas McDougald.
Matthew Robertson/Morning News
Raldex’s Kirby Anderson tends to chicken leg quarters on the grill that will soon be served up as lunch to golfers participating in the Grip It & Rip It For First Responders golf tournament at Traces in Florence.
Matthew Robertson/Morning News
Howe Springs Fire Rescue’s Bryan Bennett chips toward the green in the Grip It & Rip It For First Responders golf tournament at Traces in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Golfers endured cold temperatures and high winds Friday for the Grip It & Rip It For First Responders golf tournament at Traces Golf Club in Florence.
The first flight of the tournament — one for first responders — was off at 8 a.m. with the second flight set for 1 p.m. with lunch of chicken leg quarters and sides set for the time between, said Kirby Anderson with event sponsor Raldex Hospitality.
"We decided to add a golf tournament to it this year. About 30 first responder teams came out to play first thing this morning. A little cold, a little breezy but everybody seems to be having a good time," Kirby said.
The wind claimed at least one of the shelters set up around the cooking area at the course.
That one sat off to the side, ripped fabric and twisted metal. The RedWolves expertly fielded their shelter and dismantled it, Florence County Sheriff's Office took its shelter down and Raldex Hospitality lowered its to almost table-top height.
The wind, though, didn't seem to bother Kirby and his crew of cooks who had several grills going to make sure lunch was ready to serve nor did it seem to both the golfers on the course — save for the complaint that the wind never seemed to be at their back when they were teeing off.
"This afternoon we have a lot of corporate teams coming in from businesses around town," Kirby said.
The proceeds from the event will go toward funding first-responders needs, Kirby said.
