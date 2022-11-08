Colonel urges Americans to remember veterans

FLORENCE, S.C— United States Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe urged people to remember the sacrifices of the men and women in uniform as Veterans Day approaches.

Monroe spoke to the Florence Rotary Club Monday at Victor’s in downtown Florence.

Monroe is the commander of the 25th attack group at Shaw Air Force base in South Carolina. He leads 1,000 men and women within five squadrons across three geographically separated installations.

The 25th attack group provides 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days of global operations for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and global attack options to combatant commands.

Each squadron is comprised of 200 to 250 people. There are three squadrons at Shaw Air Force Base, one squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and another in Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. The 25th attack group has not stopped its job since Sept. 11, 2001, Monroe said.

“As that baton of leadership is passed from person to person,” Monroe said. “You take it on yourself quite personally to spend every amount of energy you have looking after those thousand people.”

Although people may never see the soldiers serving, they are the definition of patriotism, and their sacrifice should not be forgotten or taken lightly, he said.

“They are the definition of love of country,” he said. “And no one person looks the same. They all look different. They have grown up in places different than I did, their educational backgrounds vary, and their demographic makeup is all very different.”

The one thing that unites them, Monroe said, is their patriotism and love for the country. This country is in need of people to look up to and the men and women in uniform give people something to look up to because they lead by example.

“The people I am working with, serving with, and flying with optimize love of country,” Monroe said. “They understand the importance of the constitution and they understand the importance of putting another above oneself.”

Men and women in uniform are selfless and strive for excellence in everything they do. Monroe said those in uniform lead a life of integrity and those qualities are like a lighthouse to the world.

The youngest people are able to join the Air Force at age 18. He said they are put through a training pipeline at Randolph Air Base in San Antonio, Texas where they learn to fly combat planes around the world in less than a year. The Air force offers an opportunity for all.

Monroe flies the MQ-9 Reaper, an unmanned aerial vehicle. It has a wingspan of 66 feet, a snowmobile engine on the back, the ability to fly backwards. Monroe said the Reaper has revolutionized the way the Air Force flies and the way the Air Force fights in the air.

“The Reaper can carry 8 Hellfire missiles and 500-pound laser guided and GPS guided munitions. There are people flying everyday all around the world while you are asleep, doing your weekend activities, and celebrating the holidays. They don’t take a day off because they love their country.”

Monroe said the lifestyle of service is a commitment and he said the world needs more people who are willing to serve and willing to fight for their neighbor as they would fight for themselves.

“Regardless of what that person looks like or where they are from,” Monroe said. “They must have the willingness to serve ideals captured in a piece of paper. Whom great leaders have called an experiment and that experiment of democracy lives and breathes day by day. We need people willing to serve its ideals.”

Monroe concluded that it takes sacrifice for the common good to serve the country. He said it is a privilege to live in the United States of America. He said this country gives people the opportunity to choose, which many other countries do not afford.

“We get the opportunity to make choices here,” Monroe said. “Choices that are not permitted in other places that I have personally visited and collected dust on the bottom of my boots. The average citizen does not get to make choices like we do.”

Monroe said soldiers often have to back up and leave where they live because of duty calls. He said his family has had to uproot for his 14th military assignment, He said the mind, body, and soul gets tired.

“The relationships that you have formed for however many years are uprooted and you have to trust that the next community will embrace you as the one you are leaving has.”

Monroe said it is important to live in a world where you can trust people and to live in a country that you can trust and know that they will sacrifice for the common good of all people.

“It’s with those things in mind that we celebrate Veterans Day,” he said. “There will likely be parades, new monuments will be established, but when you are doing those things, my hope is that you honor the people who had the chance to wear a uniform and chase to sacrifice for the common good and for the love of country.”

Monroe concluded his speech asking the audience to remember on Nov. 11, the people in uniform that you don’t see.

Monroe said they fly in dangerous places in the Middle East, the European Theater, the African Continent, and for the first time in history the Air Force is flying in the Pacific Theater.

“We do these things because we are patriots,’ Monroe said. We love our country, and we are willing to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”