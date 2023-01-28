Colors of Cancer doubles its fundraising goal

FLORENCE, S.C. — Colors of Cancer fundraiser Thursday night more than met its fundraising goal of $50,000.

"I just want to thank them all. They've been very very kind to us, very generous," said organizer Joan Billheimer after the event, which had a $50,000 goal, raised $100,000. "Everybody was generous."

"We haven't tallied that up but it looks like it was very, very good," she said of both the auction and silent auction at the event —sponsored by Mickey Finn's, First Reliance Bank and Signature Wealth Strategies.

Billheimer and Kay Floyd Parish started the event 15 or 16 years back, she said.

“You don’t say no to Joan,” said Tom Batterbee, general manager of Nucor Steel in Darlington.

Batterby became involved in the event when he moved to the area and Kay Floyd Parish was his real estate agent.

“It’s a great cause. My mom is a breast cancer survivor and I have had family members with cancer,” Batterby said.

Florence singer Jennifer Edwards provided the entertainment for the event, which included a pasta dinner.

Edwards said she has already started planning for next year's event.