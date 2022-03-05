Colors of Cancer raising funds for McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit

Brest cancer remains the number one type of cancer treated at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, said Jumana Swindler of McLeod. Donors to the McLeod Foundation made it possible for the purchase of the original McLeod mobile mammography unit in 2008. Since that time, breast cancer has been detected in 152 women and more than 33,000 women have been able to conveniently receive a screening mammogram — many at industries throughout the region.

Johnna Black, radiology liaison and coordinator of the mobile visits, said this fundraiser is vital to helping them purchase a new mobile unit.

“Without their contributions we would not be able to get our new mobile unit and serve the women of the Pee Dee that we have been for the last 14 years,” she said. “As a cancer survivor it is critical to find it early. The odds of surviving are much higher if detected early.”

She said a radiologist with Carolina Radiology Group always says “finding it early is like a bump in the road instead of at the end of the road.”