Colors of Cancer raising funds for McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence celebrated the 15th annual Colors of Cancer on Thursday evening at the Florence Country Club to benefit the mobile mammography unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Joan Billheimer and Kaye Floyd Parris co-chair the event, which has raised more than $200,000 since it began. Thursday night’s event raised approximately $52,000, Billheimer said.
It was a packed house, she said. This is one of the first events of 2022, and people are excited to get out and enjoy a night of fun.
“We couldn’t squeeze in another table,” she said.
The 28 tables at $1,000 per table allowed more than 200 guests to enjoy an Italian buffet dinner, a silent auction, and entertainment by the Thompson family – Shaw and Rebecca Thompson, accompanied by Robin Thompson.
The co-chairs said people want to help. Everyone knows someone who has had cancer.
Support came from businesses, industries and individuals throughout the Pee Dee.
Parris said it is very meaningful for them to be able to support a new mobile mammography van for the area.
Billheimer is a cancer survivor and knows the importance of early detection, which is made possible for many in rural areas with the McLeod mobile unit.
Brest cancer remains the number one type of cancer treated at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, said Jumana Swindler of McLeod. Donors to the McLeod Foundation made it possible for the purchase of the original McLeod mobile mammography unit in 2008. Since that time, breast cancer has been detected in 152 women and more than 33,000 women have been able to conveniently receive a screening mammogram — many at industries throughout the region.
Johnna Black, radiology liaison and coordinator of the mobile visits, said this fundraiser is vital to helping them purchase a new mobile unit.
“Without their contributions we would not be able to get our new mobile unit and serve the women of the Pee Dee that we have been for the last 14 years,” she said. “As a cancer survivor it is critical to find it early. The odds of surviving are much higher if detected early.”
She said a radiologist with Carolina Radiology Group always says “finding it early is like a bump in the road instead of at the end of the road.”
The mobile unit has been ordered, she said. The old one is about 14 years old and due to age and high mileage it is no longer able to travel to provide this invaluable service. The mobile unit will have 3-D screening mammograms the same as in the hospital.
Entertainment
The Thompson family performed a variety of Broadway tunes including: “If I Were a Rich Man” from "Fiddler on the Roof," “‘Til there Was You” from "The Music Man," “All I Ask of You” from "The Phantom of the Opera," “‘Til I Hear You Sing Once More” from "Love Never Dies" (sequel to "Phantom"), “The Winner Takes It All” from "Mamma Mia" and “I’m A Believer” from "Shrek."
Rebecca Thompson is a native of Florence and graduate of Coker College with a bachelor of arts in vocal performance. She has showcased her talents in numerous productions roles with Florence Little Theatre, Greenwood Community Theatre, and Lake City Community Theatre.
Shaw Thompson received his bachelor of arts in vocal performance from Coker College and his master of music in voice from the University of South Carolina. In opera and theater, Shaw has appeared in more than 50 productions as performer, stage director, or musical director.
Robin Thompson, pianist and accompanist, holds degrees from Francis Marion University and Coker College and is the director of music and organist at Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon, a position he has held for 30 years. He is also the accompanist for Beth Israel Congregation of Florence. He has served on boards and leadership with the Florence Little Theatre, Masterworks Choir, Florence Area Arts Council, and the Florence Independent Piano Teachers Association.
Silent auction
Guests to Color of Cancer were generous in their bids for a select group of items in the silent auction. Items for auction included a tuxedo, donated by Butler’s Fine Men’s Clothing; a Planet blouse, donated by Cynthia’s; 100 chicken wings, donated by Raldex; a 3500-watt generator, donated by Harbor Freight; Penthouse package, donated by Hotel Florence and Victors; round of golf, donated by Florence Country Club; Fine Wine Tasting, donated by Micky Finn’s; “For your Eyes Only” and Micro-Peel, donated by Griffin Plastic Surgery; set of four Vietri Regalia double old fashion glasses donated by B. Nance Fine Gifts; and a pair of pearl stud earrings with pearl jackets, donated by Fisher Jewelers & Silversmith.