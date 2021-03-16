 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia VA opens COVID vaccinations to all qualified vets
0 comments

Columbia VA opens COVID vaccinations to all qualified vets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia VA Health Care System announced Tuesday that it was opening its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to veterans of all ages who are currently enrolled to receive VA health care.

Veterans desiring to get the COVID-19 vaccine should call 803-776-4000 ext. 1-2873 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are being provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, as well as the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg and Sumter Community-Based Outpatient Clinics. Times and dates of availability vary with each location so scheduling appointments is essential. There are no walk-in appointments.

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page at va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence breaks ground on new fire stations
Local News

Florence breaks ground on new fire stations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction can now begin on two fire stations being built by the city of Florence. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the beginning on construction on fire stations being built on Smith Drive and West Jody Road. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert