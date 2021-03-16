Columbia VA opens COVID vaccinations to all qualified vets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia VA Health Care System announced Tuesday that it was opening its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to veterans of all ages who are currently enrolled to receive VA health care.

Veterans desiring to get the COVID-19 vaccine should call 803-776-4000 ext. 1-2873 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are being provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, as well as the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg and Sumter Community-Based Outpatient Clinics. Times and dates of availability vary with each location so scheduling appointments is essential. There are no walk-in appointments.

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page at va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.