Comicon comes to Florence Center

FLORENCE — Power Comicon is an event that brings your favorite superheroes to life. Writers, artists, and people dressed as their favorite superheroes gathered at the Florence Center.

Chris Seawright is the illustrator and co-creator of 2-land comics, a self-published comic book that addresses issues plaguing the youth of today. The mission of this comic is to address MAD-ness. M-A-D stands for mental health, anti-bullying, and diversity.

“We strive to send positive messages to the youth," Seawright said. "We are trying to make literacy fun. We want the kids to be excited to read again.

“We want to be a beacon of hope to the community and create something that everyone can relate to. This is a rare field and we want the youth to know that anything is possible.”

Jason Lewis is the head writer of the comic book. “I remember watching cartoons every day," Lewis said. "Everything from Power Rangers, to X-Men, to Spider-Man, to Ninja Turtles to GI Joe. My brother and I were always watching comics or playing comic book inspired video games. I want 2-land to be the merger of progressive and modern illustrations with compelling and inspiring story lines.”

Shantell Montgomery traveled from Myrtle Beach to attend the event.

“I really enjoy Comicon," she said. "It is a breath of fresh air to be around people who love comics just as much as I do. I am dressed as Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia. Himiko Toga is a villain that is notorious for killing people and gathering their blood."

Matthew Langston was an artist at the event. He is a native of Florence who graduated in 2016 from West Florence High School. He started drawing right after high school.

“When I draw I want people to see all of the love and aspiration I have for drawing comics.” Langston said. “It is a good thing that Comicon is in Florence. It brings out a lot of different people than what we are usually accustomed to. It allows people to be themselves."

Chuck Brown from Columbia is another writer who wants to inspire kids to use their imagination. Brown’s comics focus on the Harlem Renaissance era.

“I wanted to combine my love for comics and my love for the Harlem Renaissance era,” Brown said. “As a little kid I would create other worlds, but I didn’t think being a writer was possible. I went to college and I was around like-minded people. This allowed me to know that it was possible. His comic, Bitter Root is about a family during the Harlem Renaissance who hunt and kill monsters.

