Commerce official: Florence County's economic development sites are 'real sales tools'

FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina Department of Commerce official said Florence County's decision to issue bonds to purchase land and develop four spec buildings in the county will help the county attract additional economic development opportunities.

Maceo Nance, director of targeted rural strategy and special projects for the department, told the people attending the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Luncheon that companies looking to grow were looking first at three factors: risk, time and speed.

"Companies are risk averse and they are going to eliminate as much risk as they can," Nance said. "Time here may be a little bit different from the time that you have in your mind. From a company's standpoint, time means going from spending money to making money... Speed is speed to market. How quickly can we get this product to our suppliers, to our customers and can we beat the competition in getting it there?"

Florence County is already well positioned, according to Nance's definition of speed. The county lies at the intersection of Interstates 20 and 95, which provide easy access to the Southern United States and the Eastern Seaboard and nearby are the port facilities in Charleston, Dillon and Georgetown. Also, three major airports, in addition to the Florence Regional Airport, are located within two hours: Charlotte, Columbia and Myrtle Beach.

In February 2020, the County Council approved the issuance of up to $22 million in economic development bonds to be used for the purchase and development of four industrial sites in the county: the Scranton Industrial Park across from W. Lee Flowers Distribution Center north of the town, a site off S.C. 327 near its intersection with East Palmetto Street, a site on East Palmetto near East Old Marion Highway and land across Interstate 95 from the Honda plant.

There have also been discussions about partnerships to place spec buildings on the properties and Marlboro Economic Development team is constructing a spec building near the intersection of Interstate 95 and S.C. 327.

"I wish we had more counties like Florence to do something like this," Nance said. "Florence County Council had the nerve to be able to go out and spend $22 million to purchase industrial property. Not just purchase it but prepare it for whomever is coming in next."

Nance said the development of the properties helps with the second factor, time. He said roughly 70% to 75% of the inquiries from companies the department gets involve companies that want a site with a building in place.

"Why? Speed," he said. "We can complete a building, we can generally renovate a building a lot faster than we can build a building from the ground up... If we can find it, renovate it, complete it or upfit it, we are ahead of the game."

Nance did not mention the first factor, risk, but spec buildings would also help with it, too. A partially completed spec building or land with improvements already done costs less to develop than completely undeveloped land, meaning companies are risking less money to build.

Nance said the four properties are "real sales tools" for the county.

Nance delivered the address Wednesday in place of Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey III who was called to testify before the South Carolina General Assembly.

