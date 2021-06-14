Committee day: Creation of and appointments to committees highlight Florence City Council meeting

Myers Ervin said the Aesthetics Committee would be focused on cleaning up Florence.

Councilman Bryan Braddock said he objected to both committees because they overlapped with three committees of council members created in May and that they were given too much autonomy.

Councilman Chaquez McCall made a motion and Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore seconded a motion to amend the ordinances to include language placing the committees created Monday in a position to advise and recommend the committees created last month.

The council then voted unanimously to approve the committees.

Public Safety Citizen's Review Board

The Public Safety Citizen's Review Board is the result of a desire from McCall to improve relations between the public and the police following an article in the Morning News highlighting local views on policing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Manager Randy Osterman said he viewed the committee as an external set of eyes to look at how the city can improve its policing and on incidents that involve a city emergency responder. He added that Police Chief Allen Heidler had signed off on the committee and that the police and fire departments had worked on its formation.