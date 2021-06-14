 Skip to main content
Committee day: Creation of and appointments to committees highlight Florence City Council meeting
CITY OF FLORENCE

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday might as well have been committee day for the Florence City Council. 

The council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of ordinances creating three citizen advisory committees: the Aesthetics Advisory Committee, the Resilience and Sustainability Committee and the Public Safety Citizen's Review Board.

The council also voted unanimously to appoint members of council to four ad hoc committees, including the Judicial Review Committee, the Community Redevelopment Committee, the Marketing and Public Relations Committee and the Business Development Committee. 

Ad hoc committees are established and exist as long as the current council remains. They would need to be recreated when a new council takes office. i.e., after the 2022 general elections. 

Aesthetics and Resilience and Sustainability Committees 

The Aesthetics Advisory Committee and the Resilience and Sustainability Committee ordinances were sponsored by Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin. 

Myers Ervin previously told the Morning News that she planned to work to establish the committees during a question and answer session held in March to mark her first 100 days in office. 

She said she wanted the Reliance and Sustainability Committee to be able to advise the city to be able to take advantage of presented by the Joe Biden administration on sustainability. 

Myers Ervin said the Aesthetics Committee would be focused on cleaning up Florence. 

Councilman Bryan Braddock said he objected to both committees because they overlapped with three committees of council members created in May and that they were given too much autonomy.

Councilman Chaquez McCall made a motion and Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore seconded a motion to amend the ordinances to include language placing the committees created Monday in a position to advise and recommend the committees created last month. 

The council then voted unanimously to approve the committees. 

Public Safety Citizen's Review Board

The Public Safety Citizen's Review Board is the result of a desire from McCall to improve relations between the public and the police following an article in the Morning News highlighting local views on policing. 

City Manager Randy Osterman said he viewed the committee as an external set of eyes to look at how the city can improve its policing and on incidents that involve a city emergency responder. He added that Police Chief Allen Heidler had signed off on the committee and that the police and fire departments had worked on its formation. 

It was also explained at the meeting that the chain of command within the police department and the city will remain intact but that the committee will call a citizen with a complaint to bring that to their peers if the citizen doesn't receive satisfaction from the departments or City Manager Randy Osterman. 

The council voted unanimously to create the committee. 

Judicial Review Committee

Assistant City Manager Scotty Davis said the Judicial Review Committee is appointed by the mayor every two years to make recommendations regarding the appointments of the part-time judges serving in city court. He added that the judges currently serving have said they want to continue to serve. 

Myers Ervin appointed McCall, William Schofield and Gibson-Hye Moore to the committee. 

Community Redevelopment Committee 

The Community Redevelopment Committee was one of three committees created by the council at their May meeting. Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes was made chair of the committee at that meeting. She was tasked with appointing council members to the committee. 

She appointed McCall and Gibson-Hye Moore. 

Marketing and Public Relations Committee

The Marketing and Public Relations Committee was another of three committees created at the May meeting. McCall was named chair of the committee at the May meeting. He was allowed to appoint council members to the committee. 

McCall appointed Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily and Braddock. 

Business Development Committee 

The Business Development Committee was the final committee created last month. Jebaily was made chairman of the committee at the meeting. 

He appointed Barnes and Schofield to the committee. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

