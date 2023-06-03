FLORENCE, S.C. — There was meeting, greeting and eating — and the chance to dunk a cop — happening at Norwest Community Park Saturday morning as the Florence Police Department played host to its first of three Unity with the Community events planned this summer.

"Always trying to make sure the community is seeing us and seeing us in a better light," said Sgt. Oscar Merchant with the Florence Police Department. "We're coming here to make sure that you're taken care of on a call basis, but we want to see you. We just want to get to know you."

Florence County Emergency Management Division was on hand as was McLeod Safe Kids, Big Stan's Food Truck and a group of Masons who walked to education the community about diabetes and DJ Voodoo Child who kept the event rockin'.

There were smiles all around as community members traveled through the tables at the event and took a shot at putting officer Coty Thibodeau into some pretty murky water at Timmonsville Rescue Squad's dunking booth.

"This shirt was white when I put it on," Thibodeau said, all smiles, of his no-longer-white dunk-a-cop T-shirt.

Those lined up to take their shot at dunking him varied in age from the relatively young to those who weren't and all pretty much threw softballs until he was dunked.

There were stuffed animals to be had as well as other items that lent themselves to fun and recreation — such as miniature flying discs.

"Anytime you can see someone smiling, especially when they see us, we know we're doing our job right," Merchant said. "Sometimes we don't see people in their best of times so when we do something like this and they come up to us and say I remember you from this call or you helped me or my brother with this, it makes the job worth it."

"We can't do our job without the community. We need the community to do our job," he said. "That's what we're here for. We want the community to know we're here for them. The community is always going to be our backbone and the community is one of the fundamentals of our department."

In addition to smiles, the department served up hot dogs.

"Anytime we come out we're going to try to feed you or at least have some reason for you to come out and eat something with us. People are always happy when they get to eat," Merchant said. "We have the grill here and a couple of our community partners, Big Stan's Food Truck, Sav-A-Lot — so many different community partners helped us put this together."

The department also handed out Greg's Groceries — food boxes that feed a family of four for three to four days and a single person for about a week, Merchant said.

"We want to make sure you're taken car of here, home — anywhere," Merchant said.

The next such event is Saturday at Iola Jones Park.