FLORENCE, S.C. — There will be a community birthday of giving celebration Saturday in the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club at 310 Roughfork Street in Florence.

The celebration, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature food, a bouncy house, a 360 photo booth and music by DJ Buddah Ratt.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hearts of Men Foundation.