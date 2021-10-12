Community Foundation to offer COVID-19 relief grants

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville will be offering Covid-19 Relief grants to eligible 501(c) (3) nonprofits in the Hartsville area. Grant applications open Friday, Oct. 15, and close Nov. 15.

Application formss can be found on the Community Foundation For A Better Hartsville website: forabetterhartsville.org or its Facebook page.

The Community Foundation received donations amounting to $200,000 from the Sonoco Foundation and the Byerly Foundation. From these funds, the Community Foundation will be offering 501 (c) (3) organizations that have been affected by Covid-19, “boost” grant opportunities.

The Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville will consider grant requests to: Assist 501(c)3 nonprofits serving vulnerable populations with basic needs (food, housing, living expenses, transportation costs, direct support) financial need; and assist 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations with program support and to help offset the financial impact to organizations to make staff and constituents safe and address mental health-related issues.

Grants are expected to range between $2,500 and $5,000 and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Requests will be reviewed by CFBH staff and grants awarded as quickly as possible.

Eligibility