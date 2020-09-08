Community gathers, paints Florence's Black Lives Matter street mural

"So many pieces of great art stand the test of time. Art tells a story, from the artist to the picture on the camera, it all tells a story. It definitely makes you think."

Making a Difference donated materials and supplies for the effort.

"Just because things going on around the world didn't happen here doesn't mean it doesn't affect us all," Damian Douglas, vice president of Making a Difference, said of the mural and the movement behind it.

"We have a lot of support here. It's amazing to see these kids coming out. When it's finished it's going to be major and to have been involved with it a memory of a lifetime."

Community organizer Christopher McCray said whatever it takes to make a difference, he and others were going to do it.

"We're well represented from the African American community − different organizations plus city, county and state representatives," he said.

McCray called the move behind the mural, and the mural itself, divine.

"While it is divine, we understand the physical part we still have to do, which is building up artists and projects," McCray said.