Community groups serve up Thanksgiving dinners in east,west and north Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Concerned Citizens Association of Florence Wednesday fed more than 300 people an early Thanksgiving dinner.

The event happened at three locations across Florence -- at the mural wall on East Palmetto Street, at the old Weed & Seed on Oakland Avenue and at the North West Park on Ingram Street.

Several groups beyond the Concerned Citizens Association teamed up to make the event happen, according to a release on the event.

Harvest Hope, The Brown Family Health Foundation, The Coleman-McKithen Foundation, and G.O.T.V. Consulting donated food, water and supplies to The Community Unity Thanksgiving Dinner.

Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and the City of Florence also supported the event.

