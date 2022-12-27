Community raises over $26k to help employees of fire-damaged Stefano's Pizza restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. — Fire in the kitchen is what Stefano’s of Florence owners Steve and his wife, Anna Toniolo heard before everything went into flames.

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 13. Two cooks tried to put out the fire but couldn’t. Steve Toniolo grabbed a fire extinguisher, but it was too late. The flames had reached the duct work and the roof was burning. The Florence Fire Department was called.

“Being in the restaurant business, you understand there will be fires,” he said. “But this fire was different. I am just glad no one got hurt because it could have been a lot worse. Even though this was an unfortunate situation, we were protected in it. The fire department arrived in less than 10 minutes, and they did an awesome job.”

Material things can be replaced, he said, but people’s lives cannot. He said the greatest blessing throughout this ordeal was that no one was hurt.

“The two men who were back there could’ve been burned,” he said. “We are just counting our blessings. We’ll replace things, we’ll rebuild, and hopefully we will be better than ever when we come back in 2023.”

Stefano’s doors will be closed for eight weeks at minimum to make the necessary repairs. This puts more than 40 employees out of work.

Mr. Toniolo said many of his employees were wondering how to pay their bills during the holiday season. He and his wife made a commitment to them and are paying them as if they have been working since the fire.

“We want to make sure we take care of our people,” he said.

In trying to look out for others, the Toniolos foundt the community would look after them.

Kyle Hardee and Travis Miller, owners of Tubb’s Shrimp and Fish Co., created a GoFundMe account to assist in the Toniolo’s efforts to pay their employees. After Hardee created the GoFundMe account, other community organizations came with donations to Stefano’s for the employees.

The GoFundMe account — https://gofund.me/2a76e862 — has raised $26,251 to pay for groceries, bills, and to make sure the employees could celebrate Christmas. The goal is to raise $50,000

Stefano’s of Florence has been serving the Florence community since 1988.

Mr. Toniolo said the Florence community supported them when they were in a small storefront to where they are now. He said they would not be where they are without the Florence community.

“Our product and our work ethic are there,” Steve said. “But if the people don’t support us, it doesn’t mean anything.”

The Toniolo’s plan to take care of their employees until the New Year, when they are hoping that they will be able to get assistance.

Allstar Sports is making shirts with the proceeds going to the employees.

Mr. Toniolo said people have been stopping by and giving checks for the employees. NewSpring Church has donated gift cards to Walmart for the employees. Businesses and organizations have also contributed such as Whosoever Community Outreach, the House of Hope, Knights of Columbus, and others.

Mrs. Toniolo said the outpouring of help has been overwhelming.

Hardee, who created the GoFundMe account, said he was surprised by the outpouring of help by the community. He said his only thought when creating the GoFundMe was to help out people in need.

“I thank God that we have been given a platform that when we speak, people listen,’ Hardee said. “People just got together and really showed love. I never imagined that it would turn into anything like this.”

Hardee said he believes that good deeds like this are going on all the time, but don’t necessarily receive attention.

“I believe in the shadows everyone is being nice,” Hardee said. “People just like to highlight the negativity and chaos going on. People like to think that we are different, but we aren’t. I just hope that everyone realizes that humanity is a beautiful thing and I still believe that neighbors are looking out for one another.”