Community rallies against merger

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Residents spoke out this week against the closing of two historic schools and merging them in a new building.

If the proposed merger is adopted, Saint John's Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School would be merged.

The residents spoke at a community meeting held Tuesday night in Saint John's Elementary auditorium.

Tim Newman, the district superintendent, gave a presentation before the public comment.

“We are in the initial stages of this conversation and there are some things I just don’t have the answers to today,” Newman said. “It is not because I don’t want to share answers. I just don't have the answers at this moment.”

Newman said the estimated cost for renovating instead of closing Saint John’s Elementary School would be $50 million. The cost to build a brand new school to house Saint John’s students and Rosenwald students is an estimated $30 million.

Jumper Sease Architects conducted a study of the school in 2019 and gave recommendations.

It initially gave the district an estimate of $37,260,800 to renovate St. John’s Elementary School. Newman said the company came back and added more to the cost. The addition is not reflected on the presentation available on the Darlington County School District website.

“This number does not include the extra classrooms if Rosenwald students are added," Newman said. "It does not include the fees for engineers, architects, and all of the different testing that has to be done. The testing would run in between 10 to15% in addition to the total cost. That is where the 40 to 50 million dollar price tag comes from. It shows $37 million on the presentation, but does not include the other costs that we have talked about and does not include the fees associated with a project like this.”

These numbers are not set in stone and are subject to change. If this project is approved, it could take up to two years to complete.

Newman said that a lot of people in the community felt that his mind was made up about the merger.

“I do have my mind made up to do this," he said. "The board has asked me to come up with recommendations of projects that we should complete and when I looked at the 2019 facility study, these schools were at the top of the list and it became a priority for me. So yes, it is a priority for me to have this project done. The next step is for the board to make a decision on whether or not we are going to go ahead with the merger.”

Newman said the $35,600,000 of funding available for capital projects would pay for the new building.

When the floor was opened up for the community, speakers were asked to keep all speeches to a minimum of three minutes and not to exceed five.

“The first question I would have is does any of the board members actually have quotes from contractors for these buildings? said Darlington resident C.C. Kirby.

"We have internet people putting together programs telling us what the cost is. I would hope before the decision is made that we have several bids on both prices to get a true picture of the cost. That cost could look entirely different from the numbers you have.

“I have been in Darlington my entire life. The decisions that are made are of great importance to us. All I heard tonight is money. I heard nothing about this school being a historic district, but there should be something said about this school being historic.”

Another resident, Josh Byram, focused on Saint John's history.

“Saint John's Elementary School is not just a school," Byram said. "It is the heart of Darlington. There have been over 200 years of students who were impacted by the Saint John’s educational system. We teach our students history every day, but how much more important is it for us to live it?

“As students of Saint John’s Elementary School we were afforded the extraordinary opportunity to see it everyday. This school is a visual reminder to all of Darlington of how much we have overcome.”

Rebekah Isgett, who is a nurse for Darlington County, also spoke up.

“Assuming that the worst happens and the new school is built, what happens to these historical buildings?" she asked. "What part of these buildings are over 200 years old and historic is not being understood? They are sentimental and a part of the county’s history."

Isgett referred to slideshow that compared Saint John’s to the newer schools.

“Of course Saint John’s doesn’t look as good as the newer buildings," Isgett said. "The building is over 200 years old. You are going to have pictures of crappy buildings, but we love it anyway. We have all of that money sitting there. Why can’t we use that money to renovate the building and continue to have bragging rights about being the oldest operating school in the entire state of South Carolina?”

Brian E. Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission and Museum, said:

“If I was a betting man, I would assume that you all have bought property or were negotiating property on [U.S.] 52.

“This school is a historical structure. We cannot put a price on what we teach our children. When will we step away from the notion that this school is disposable and interchangeable to this site is valuable and of worth? If it does come about that Saint John’s is taken away and a new school is built, we must understand that we are all responsible. The school district, the community, and everyone to make sure we take care of this structure so we maintain its historical integrity.”

Emily Bryson, a music teacher at Saint John's Elementary, said children should be at the center of the discussion.

“I would be remiss not to point out that you said after we finish our PowerPoint, we would get to what matters the most. The numbers. Through your PowerPoint, every answer you have given, and the entire hour I have listened to you, you have not once talked about the kids. You talked about money,” Bryson said.

“Every single community member and teacher spoke about the kids," Bryson continued. "What’s best for the kids is the community and the family that they walk into everyday in this building. In this space. Not in a space that we are making up because we are crunching the numbers. We are not thinking about the kids. We are thinking about the numbers.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.