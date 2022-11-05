Community reflects on 18 years of the Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Pecan Music and Food Festival brought people together from all walks of life — from spoken word artists to food and music lovers to pecan enthusiasts. This is the festival’s 18th year in downtown Florence.

Carlene Lowder and her daughter, Dede Lowder, have made the Pecan Festival a tradition. They are from Lake City and always make sure they are in attendance when the festival comes to Florence. The two said they enjoy the weather, the delicious food, and the camaraderie.

“The food is always delicious, and our favorite part of the festival is the car show,” Dede Lowder said. “I love the local hospitality and the hometown feel the festival has. Everyone is smiling and is friendly.”

Gra His favorite year of the festival is this year because he had an opportunity to witness his children have their first funnel cake.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see their faces light up and to watch them experience something new,” Lake said. “It brings me so much joy to watch my kids eat their first funnel cake. These are memories you don’t forget.”

Shalonda and T.J. Singletary along with their daughter, Teyana, said they come to the Pecan Festival just about every year. The Singletarys are from Lake City and they use the festival as a time for family time. They eat as much as they want, take pictures, and enjoy the music, which they said strengthens their family.

“We love to do everything as a family,” Shalonda Singletary said.

Shalone Douglas and her boyfriend, Tyler Davis, both Florence natives, have grown up coming to the Pecan Festival. Davis said he is a poet and has performed at the Pecan Festival for the third consecutive year. He said he enjoys the creative outlet that is offered by the festival.

“I am a poet, and I am performing with Tonya Mormon,” Davis said. “It’s a blessing to be able to share your talent with the community. It’s just really dope that we can be outside again after being isolated. We have all been through a rough couple of years and it feels good to see the community again.”

Douglas said she loves the Pecan Festival, and it is monumental to have a festival like it in Florence. Opportunities to have a date, to walk around, eat food, hear music, and to see people showcase creativity without violence, is a big deal.

The Marion Robotics team was also in attendance showcasing its robot for the 2022 season. Hannah Lawson, a member of the robotics team, said it means a lot to her to showcase what the robotics team has been working on.

“We get to see a lot of little kids' faces light up as we walk by with our robot,” Lawson said. “This could possibly be what they want to do, and this lets them know that it is possible because people are creating things like this locally.”

Zachary Galloway, Brooke Jones, and their dog Floki all came to enjoy the festival. Although the two are natives of Florence, they didn’t start coming to the festival until a few years ago.

“It’s just nice to be able to do this,” Galloway said. “It’s a beautiful day and I get to spend time with my woman and my dog. It gets no better than that and you can meet nice people and have great conversations. It’s a beautiful thing.”