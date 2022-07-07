Community's help needed to paint a mural for downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – You can help create a piece of community history in downtown Florence by participating in the Community Mural Painting Day on Saturday. Help paint a public mural that will celebrate the business culture on Dargan Street. The mural is sponsored by Florence Downtown Development Corporation.

Weather permitting, Saturday will be the first of a series of painting dates this summer in various locations. The location for Saturday’s kickoff is 239 N. Dargan St. This event is free and open to the public. Drop by and paint for as long as you like between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.

All supplies will be provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. If there is inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for July 23 at the City Center Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Leading the effort will be artist Herman Keith. A native of Anderson, Keith has studios in Lake City and Orangeburg, where he is an adjunct art professor at Claflin University.

“I am new to the Pee Dee area,” he said. “I am based out of Lake City.”

He said his first community mural was painted during the 2016 ArtFields on North Acline Street in Lake City. Called “From This Moment Forward,” the art piece was a collaborative effort and the pilot for the South Carolina Rural Arts Project. He said he hopes to re-energize small-town South Carolina through the arts so people don’t have to go to a major city to have an art experience.

Keith also taught in the public schools, and when he returned to South Carolina, he said, he wanted to bring back mural art to rural areas of South Carolina. He said art should be experienced by everyone.

Keith’s vision for his murals is inspired by quilt designs. Like communities, a quilt is a representation of many people and expressions, he said. He sees a community as a patchwork of people.

Keith said he uses a community-based mural technique in which the community produces the design and the art. He said he first saw this technique used in the Philadelphia area.

Hannah Davis, development manager for the city of Florence, said it was Keith’s technique that drew the city to him. She said there will be several artists working as a team to guide the project. Damien Johnson is also a member of the team.

The mural will be painted on 5-foot-by-5-foot panels. Keith said the panels will be color coded and once the community puts down the first coat of paint, the panels will be taken back to his studio to assemble into one unified piece of art.

Davis said the finished mural won’t be revealed until the ribbon cutting in September.

Davis said people will have several opportunities to participate.

The second stop will be the city of Florence Recreation Center for summer camp where campers will be able to participate from July 11 to July 18 in painting on the panels. This will be a closed session for the students to work with the team of artists.

On July 18, the panels will be at the Barnes Street Recreation Center and Levy Senior Center. The artist team will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with the painting.

On July 19, the community will have an opportunity to paint from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street.

On July 20, the panels will return to Barnes Street Recreation Center and Levy Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Davis said they want as many members of the community as possible to participate in producing the mural.

“The project represents what we have been trying to do for a while to have community-created artwork and to amplify our African-American businesses downtown,” she said.

The mural will find its home on the historic Lincoln Theater building on North Dargan Street, which is currently Thompson Barber College. Davis said this block of Dargan Street is a gateway to downtown, and she is looking forward to seeing the mural in place.

She said there are three major components of the project – to celebrate the barbershop culture, celebrate the work of William H. Johnson and to honor the contributions of the Thompson family to the business community in the 200 block of Dargan Street.

Davis said the project will be keeping track of everyone who participates in the mural and their names and ages will be placed on a plaque.

She said anybody can participate. No experience is necessary. She said the team of artists is good at teaching the youngest to the oldest to help.

Davis said the city hopes for this to be an inclusive and unifying moment.