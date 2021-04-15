Companies to bring 329 jobs to Florence County

The ordinance involving Project Jam was read by title only at the meeting.

Smith said at the meeting Thursday that Project Jam would represent an investment of $11.2 million in Florence County — $9 million in land and $2.2 million in other assets — and the creation of 150 new jobs over five years.

He added that the agreement between the company and the county was for 30 years. Smith said the agreement calls for an assessment ratio of 6% and a millage rate of 0.361 mills. He added that the county would provide a 50% credit for the first five years and then 25% for the remaining 25 years.

Smith said the agreement also calls for an additional credit if the company invests $7 million or more between years five and 10 of the agreement and a clawback provision if the company fails to meet its promises.

The county also approved the use of a $1.5 million grant received from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to purchase 80 acres of property in the Lake City Commerce Park.

