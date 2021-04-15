 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Companies to bring 329 jobs to Florence County
0 comments
FLORENCE COUNTY

Companies to bring 329 jobs to Florence County

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two companies are looking to invest a combined $46 million in Florence County.

The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve on second readings ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with “Project Ice,” and held the first reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with “Project Jam.”

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance adding the Project Ice property into a joint county industrial park between Florence and Marion counties and resolutions providing for fee agreements with both companies.

The ordinances do not specify what company Project Ice is or where it will be located but do add that the company would invest $35.6 million and create 179 jobs at a manufacturing facility to be established in the county.

Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. said at the meeting that company would invest $8 million in land and the remaining $27.6 in machinery and equipment.

In exchange, Florence County would provide a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, a $25,000 economic development grant, and special source revenue credits to the company.

Smith said Thursday the agreement is for 30 years at a 6% assessment ratio with a 0.3611 millage rate, 10-year credit of 50%, and a clawback provision if the company fails to meet its promises.

The ordinance involving Project Jam was read by title only at the meeting.

Smith said at the meeting Thursday that Project Jam would represent an investment of $11.2 million in Florence County — $9 million in land and $2.2 million in other assets — and the creation of 150 new jobs over five years.

He added that the agreement between the company and the county was for 30 years. Smith said the agreement calls for an assessment ratio of 6% and a millage rate of 0.361 mills. He added that the county would provide a 50% credit for the first five years and then 25% for the remaining 25 years.

Smith said the agreement also calls for an additional credit if the company invests $7 million or more between years five and 10 of the agreement and a clawback provision if the company fails to meet its promises.

The county also approved the use of a $1.5 million grant received from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to purchase 80 acres of property in the Lake City Commerce Park.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert