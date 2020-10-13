Company emphasizes impact of $6.5 million for breast cancer organizations since 2010

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, launched its annual Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign Oct. 1 at its Florence and Myrtle Beach Panera Bread locations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
For the whole month of October, a portion of the proceeds from Pink Ribbon Bagel sales will be donated to McLeod Health Cancer Center.
After a decade of ‘going pink’, the company is emphasizing the impact the campaign has had on the community since the annual Pink Ribbon Bagel sales began.
Since 2010, Covelli Enterprises has raised $6.5 million to support breast cancer programs in the communities it serves. Funds donated to partner organizations have been used to open new comprehensive breast cancer facilities, purchase mobile mammography units with 3D technology, develop education and outreach programs, provide transportation and assistance for those undergoing treatment, and support life-saving research for advancements in cancer treatment.
The breakthroughs funded through the Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign have changed the quality of breast care, allowing more women access to the early detection, rapid treatment, and interdisciplinary care proven to decline breast cancer mortality rates. In other words, Panera’s Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign, in conjunction other company fundraising efforts, has brought about positive change in breast cancer outcomes where Covelli owns restaurants and beyond.
“Our company has always made it a priority to give back to the communities that we serve,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “With the millions of dollars raised through our Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign over the last decade, we have helped to save lives of local individuals fighting breast cancer. We are so thankful for our wonderful customers who have contributed to the cause over the years. Our pink ribbon bagels truly are more than dough.”
Panera Bread is encouraging customers to take a photo with their Pink Ribbon Bagels to share their support for the cause on social media using #morethandough. The cafes are now accepting pre-orders for bagels at www.covelli.com/gopink.
Funds will also be collected throughout October at the register through the company’s Change Round-up Program. Through the program customers may round up their order total to the nearest dollar amount to support the cause.
The Pink Ribbon Bagel, shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon, features cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar, and is baked fresh each morning by Panera’s bakers at each cafe.
