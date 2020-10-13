Company emphasizes impact of $6.5 million for breast cancer organizations since 2010

“Our company has always made it a priority to give back to the communities that we serve,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “With the millions of dollars raised through our Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign over the last decade, we have helped to save lives of local individuals fighting breast cancer. We are so thankful for our wonderful customers who have contributed to the cause over the years. Our pink ribbon bagels truly are more than dough.”

Panera Bread is encouraging customers to take a photo with their Pink Ribbon Bagels to share their support for the cause on social media using #morethandough. The cafes are now accepting pre-orders for bagels at www.covelli.com/gopink.

Funds will also be collected throughout October at the register through the company’s Change Round-up Program. Through the program customers may round up their order total to the nearest dollar amount to support the cause.

The Pink Ribbon Bagel, shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon, features cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar, and is baked fresh each morning by Panera’s bakers at each cafe.