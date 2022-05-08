COMPASSIONATE AND DETAIL ORIENTED: Huggins says 'Nursing is a profession that never stops giving'

Mary Lois Huggins has been a nurse for 27 years. She always wears a smile and is a team player.

Huggins was nominated for the Morning News’ Outstanding Nurse and recognized as one of the extraordinary nurses in our area who goes “above and beyond” to deliver compassionate care. She was chosen to be featured for National Nurses Week.

Huggins has been a nurse for 27 years and was nominated by her supervisor, Robin Cooper.

The nomination reads: “Mary Lois works at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse for 27 years. She is an outstanding nurse who is very compassionate and attentive to detail and organized. She is a patient advocate and goes above and beyond in giving excellence in care to all patients.

"She is very versatile and willing to work in different departments to help meet the needs of all patients. You will never see her without a welcoming smile. Mary Lois is a team player and someone that all leaders want on their team. She is very loved by others and is well-deserving of this award.”

The Morning News had an opportunity to sit down with Huggins and take a look into how her nursing career began.

Where did your desire to be a nurse come from? Who inspired that?

“At the age of 12, I would assist my grandfather in administering his insulin shot, '' Huggins said. “Pop Pop would tell everyone I was 'his little nurse.' It was then that I knew my calling was to take care of others.”

Who inspires you?

“My parents instilled in me to always do my best and to never be afraid of hard work. Their love and continued support inspired me to serve the community on my good and bad days.”

What is a touching moment through your nursing career that you will never forget?

Dr. Johnson’s example of showing compassion and devotion to patients has left a lasting impression on me.

Why do you continue to wake up everyday and serve the community?

Taking care of people is what I love to do. Every day presents new opportunities, especially working in a small rural hospital with a diverse population. Serving in the emergency room allows me to apply my nursing skills and experience to help those in need. I feel the Lord has blessed me in my nursing career and I hope my compassion will be remembered by each patient I encounter.”

What do you have to say to aspiring nurses?

“I would first challenge them to treat all patients the way you would want your family member to be treated Secondly, I would encourage them to never be afraid to ask for help or support.”

Why is being a nurse important to you?

“I feel that being a nurse is important because we are our patient's biggest advocate,” Huggins said. “Being a nurse gives you an opportunity to impact someone's life in a special way. Nursing is a profession that never stops giving.”

What is one thing that you want every patient to take from your encounter?

I hope the patients I have cared for will remember me not only as a professional but as a compassionate and understanding person.

What does Williamsburg Regional Hospital mean to you?

Williamsburg Regional Hospital is a small-town hospital and has always been "home" for me. We have the best staff here and I have developed long lasting friendships with my co-workers. They have become family. Over the years, you develop a very special relationship with your patients as well as their family members.

