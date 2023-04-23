LAKE CITY, S.C. — On Saturday night, the Marshall’s Marine boat dealership in Lake City became the venue for a concert that celebrated the similarities and differences between two distant towns.

The concert was filmed live for an upcoming TV series called “Towns in Tune” that looks to link Lake City and Stephenville, a town in Newfoundland, Canada. Musicians and chefs from South Carolina and Newfoundland showed off their talents to a crowd of over 100 people.

“Tonight was absolutely wonderful,” said Tom Rose. He is the mayor of Stephenville and traveled to Lake City to see the concert and ArtFields, a yearly art competition and festival which included the concert.

All proceeds went to support the Lake City Boys & Girls Club. The concert was organized by From Inside the Circle, which has organized and filmed other workplace-conversion concerts.

Headlining the event were Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, and LadyLike, a country band from Newfoundland. Each put its own touch on the genre, but similar themes linked the different musicians’ sounds.

LadyLike member Karla Pilgrim said she feels at home in South Carolina, as people from Newfoundland are also known for their hospitality. The band sang of trailer parks, moonshine, lost loves and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Before the headliners played, artists from Newfoundland and South Carolina had a “songwriter circle,” each taking turns talking about and then singing an original song. Music ranged from country to blues, love songs to one about a father losing his memories due to Alzheimer’s.

Pilgrim led the circle, which also included THE Dubber, a self-taught blues artist based in South Carolina; Chris Ryan, a mainstay in the Newfoundland country scene; and Will Ness, a Myrtle Beach native who is branching out from cover songs to make his own unique style.

After the concert, influential chefs from South Carolina and Canada created special “small-plate” dishes, including:

Lowcountry pepper jack shrimp and grits with crab burre blanc sauce by Carlos Brown, who owns Shrimp & Grits Cafe in Charleston and was called “a lending influence in the Culinary Arts” by New York Weekly.

Braised short ribs over fried smoke gouda grit cakes by Jacklyn of Savor! The Flavor Experience LLC.

Seafood ceviche veracruz by Mark McCrowe, who wrote "Island Kitchen" and has been a chef in many different Canadian restaurants.

Chicken liver pate with caramelized onion on a sweet tea matzo cracker by Johnathan, who runs a jewish deli at a Newfoundland farmer’s market.

Cameras were set up around the concert venue, and signs informed visitors they could potentially show up in the show.

Close Will Ness plays an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Chris Ryan performs an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Karla Pilgrim performed with her band LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. THE Dubber, right, shares an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Host Amy House introduced the "Towns in Tune" television show concept and each artist at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. THE Dubber, right, shares an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Here, one band member plays the guitar. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. A camera man films the From Inside the Circle concert on Friday. Karla Pilgrim plays an original song with backup from Chris Ryan during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Chris Ryan talked about a song before performing it during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. PHOTOS: From Inside the Circle Will Ness plays an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Chris Ryan performs an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Karla Pilgrim performed with her band LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. THE Dubber, right, shares an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Host Amy House introduced the "Towns in Tune" television show concept and each artist at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. THE Dubber, right, shares an original song during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Here, one band member plays the guitar. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. A camera man films the From Inside the Circle concert on Friday. Karla Pilgrim plays an original song with backup from Chris Ryan during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday. LadyLike, a country music band from Newfoundland, Canada, performed Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Haley Mae Campbell, a country singer from Charleston, performed with three band members on Saturday at the From Inside the Circle concert. Chris Ryan talked about a song before performing it during the songwriter circle at the From Inside the Circle concert on Saturday.

The South Carolina Educational Television network collaborated with a Canadian TV network to create the show idea in late 2019, but the show has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to concert host Amy House.

“We’re trying to fuse the towns to inspire and encourage economic and cultural development,” she said.

In addition to the concert, the pilot episode of “Towns in Tune” will feature interviews with Lake City townsfolk who have made an impact on the city.

Schools from Lake City and Stephenville have connected through letters, gifts and video chats, which will be featured in the episode as well.

Stephenville will have its own form of the concert on June 24, Rose said. Like he visited Lake City, many from Lake City will be traveling to Canada for the concert.