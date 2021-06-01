Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to drop in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than two new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in only one Pee Dee County on Tuesday.

That was Florence County, which had four of the region’s 11 confirmed cases and one of the region’s five probable case.

Darlington and Dillon counties reported only two confirmed cases. Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one confirmed case.

Darlington County reported three probable cases. Dillon County reported one.

Statewide, 116 new confirmed cases and 63 probable cases were reported, plus three confirmed deaths and one probable death.

No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 491,760 confirmed cases, 101,502 probable cases, 8,575 confirmed deaths and 1,161 probable deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, 7,887,296 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 6,265 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 2.6%.