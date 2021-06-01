 Skip to main content
Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to drop in Pee Dee
CORONAVIRUS

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to drop in Pee Dee

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than two new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in only one Pee Dee County on Tuesday.

That was Florence County, which had four of the region’s 11 confirmed cases and one of the region’s five probable case.

Darlington and Dillon counties reported only two confirmed cases. Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one confirmed case.

Darlington County reported three probable cases. Dillon County reported one.

Statewide, 116 new confirmed cases and 63 probable cases were reported, plus three confirmed deaths and one probable death.

No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 491,760 confirmed cases, 101,502 probable cases, 8,575 confirmed deaths and 1,161 probable deaths.

To date, 7,887,296 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 6,265 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 2.6%.

As of Saturday, 3,382,530 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,922,081 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44.7%) and 1,584,083 are fully vaccinated (36.9%).

Of the 11,224 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,158 are occupied (72.68%). Of those, 227 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (2.78%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

