Congressional candidate: If Joe Biden was a patient of mine, there's no way I'd let him keep his driver's license
Dr. Garrett Barton announced his campaign in a YouTube video released Thursday morning. 

CHERAW, S.C. – A Cheraw family doctor has entered the Congressional District 7 race. 

Dr. Garrett Barton announced his campaign in a YouTube video released Thursday morning. 

In the video, Barton targets President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Tom Rice, the current holder of the seat he's running for.  

"Joe Biden is weak and we deserve better," Barton says as the video plays a clip of Biden falling as he goes up  steps. "If he was a patient of mine, there's no way in good conscience I could let him keep his driver's license, let alone lead our country." 

Barton called Harris out of touch for saying that rural Americans couldn't use a photocopier. 

"And we have a congressman [Rice] more interested in fitting in with the D.C. insiders than serving his own constituents," Barton continues. "Tom Rice has failed us, siding with Pelosi to continue the radical left’s obsession with [former] President [Donald] Trump."

Barton is a board-certified family physician. While in medical school, he met his wife-to-be, Dr. Kinzie Barton, and both completed their medical residency at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

They chose Cheraw to live, work, and raise a family. They have one young son, Emmanuel, and a rescue dog, Theo. 

Barton serves on the S.C. Med PAC, is an active member of the Chesterfield County Republican Party, and is currently obtaining a master of business administration degree.

