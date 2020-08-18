You have permission to edit this article.
Congressman Rice to distribute school supplies in Marion County
U.S. Congressman Tom Rice is surrounded by children during his Education First stop in Mullins to give away school supplies and treats on August 3, 2018. Rice will be hosting the event again at various locations in a drive-thru service on Sept. 2.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MARION, S.C. – U.S. Congressman Tom Rice will hold an Education First Event to distribute school supplies to Marion County students on Sept. 2.

The give-away will be a drive-thru and pick-up only event adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The event will begin at Bennettsville Public Safety Complex at 9 a.m. then move to Dillon High School at 11 a.m.

Rice will then travel to Marion County, welcoming visitors at the C.D. Joyner Auditorium at 2:30 p.m. and closing out at the Mullins Recreation Department on Gapway St. at 4 p.m.

