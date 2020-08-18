Congressman Rice to distribute school supplies in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – U.S. Congressman Tom Rice will hold an Education First Event to distribute school supplies to Marion County students on Sept. 2.
The give-away will be a drive-thru and pick-up only event adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The event will begin at Bennettsville Public Safety Complex at 9 a.m. then move to Dillon High School at 11 a.m.
Rice will then travel to Marion County, welcoming visitors at the C.D. Joyner Auditorium at 2:30 p.m. and closing out at the Mullins Recreation Department on Gapway St. at 4 p.m.
