Congressman Tom Rice ready to resume bringing jobs to his district
top story

Congressman Tom Rice ready to resume bringing jobs to his district

Tom Rice

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina walks through a job fair sponsored by S.C. Works and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce held Thursday at the Florence Regional Airport.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – With the COVID-19 pandemic maybe winding down, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina is ready to get back to the reason he ran for Congress in the first place: jobs. 

During his appearances, Rice often references that the name plate on his desk says jobs, jobs, jobs and that his primary focus since being elected to Congress is bringing more economic opportunities to the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of the state. 

He said Thursday morning at the Ready to Return to Work Job Fair that prior to the pandemic, the unemployment rate in Florence County had dropped from around 10% when he took office to around 2% and that the unemployment rate in Marion County went from around 16% to less than 4%. 

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns stopped the job growth, but Rice is looking to get the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on track. 

Rice said that his district director, Rodney Berry, developed the idea for the job fair.

"He got all these partners together to try to connect people to jobs," Rice said. "That's what the American Dream is made of. Basically, it's a job." 

Rice said it was his job to encourage economic development and people to get jobs, and that he loved to do so. 

"We want to do what we can to jump start people getting back into the economy," Rice said. "Guess what? If you rely on the government to take care of you, you will always live in poverty."

