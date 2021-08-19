Congressmen call for Ft. Lee to be renamed to honor Florence native

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn and Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia urged Admiral Michelle Howard, Chair of the Naming Commission at the U.S. Department of Defense, to rename Fort Lee in Central Virginia after Lt. General Arthur J. Gregg -- a Florence native.

This recommendation follows an independent commission organized by the Members, which agreed that the military base should be rededicated as Fort Gregg.

“You have been tasked with the critical and long-overdue responsibility of beginning the process of renaming military installations honoring individuals who took up arms against the United States to preserve the institution of slavery. This change is long overdue,” the Members wrote in a letter. “The Armed Forces of the United States exemplify the values, identity, and diversity of our nation, and it is imperative that the names of military installations, ships, buildings, and other property reflect that as well.”