Connecticut man charged in Wednesday pursuit, fatal crash

FLORENCE, S.C. − A Connecticut man "trying to evade law enforcement" has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that ended a short sheriff's office pursuit.

Tysnick Darrell Hoggard, 28 Glover Place, Middletown, Connecticut, faces a list of other charges that include failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four drug charges.

Derrick Bernard Brown, 38, of Lake City died in a Florence hospital of injuries suffered in the crash, according to a release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken's office.

The incident started at approximately 2:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Florence County Sheriff's Office tried to make a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan for a moving violation at Redbud Lane, Maj. Mike Nunn and South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The car didn't stop, and there was a short pursuit south on U.S. 52 that ended when the suspect car collided with a south-bound pickup truck that, in turn, ran into a north-bound cement mixer near McLaughlin Road.

Brown was the driver of the pickup truck and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.