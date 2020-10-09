 Skip to main content
Connecticut man charged in Wednesday pursuit, fatal crash
Connecticut man charged in Wednesday pursuit, fatal crash

FLORENCE, S.C. − A Connecticut man "trying to evade law enforcement" has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that ended a short sheriff's office pursuit.

Tysnick Darrell Hoggard, 28 Glover Place, Middletown, Connecticut, faces a list of other charges that include failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four drug charges.

Derrick Bernard Brown, 38, of Lake City died in a Florence hospital of injuries suffered in the crash, according to a release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken's office.

The incident started at approximately 2:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Florence County Sheriff's Office tried to make a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan for a moving violation at Redbud Lane, Maj. Mike Nunn and South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The car didn't stop, and there was a short pursuit south on U.S. 52 that ended when the suspect car collided with a south-bound pickup truck that, in turn, ran into a north-bound cement mixer near McLaughlin Road.

Brown was the driver of the pickup truck and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No Florence County deputies were injured in the crash, and no cruisers made contact with any of the wrecked vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and it's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Lee said..

The sheriff's office hasn't yet released any further information on the crash, but Nunn said the office expects to release more information on the crash Friday.

Four people booked Thursday into Florence County Detention Center − two from Connecticut and two from Lake City − have nearly identical charges filed by the sheriff's office, with Hoggard charged by the Patrol with homicide/reckless homicide by injury from vehicle, according to the detention center's website.

Neither of the four have had bond set, or denied, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

