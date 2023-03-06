COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free, online public school, has begun enrolling grades K-11 for the 2023-24 school year. For 15 years, South Carolina Connections Academy has offered South Carolina students and families an established, online education experience.

As the largest public school in the state, South Carolina Connections Academy serves approximately 6,370 students statewide in grades K-12.

Students are continuously supported by state-certified teachers in conjunction with a curriculum that emphasizes both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. South Carolina Connections Academy teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to online learning; emphasizing the importance of creating meaningful connections with students and their families.

“It has been such a joy to serve our students and families during my first year stepping into the role of executive director at South Carolina Connections Academy. I’ve been able to really connect with them and learn their needs,” said Alicia Hughes. “The connection and flexibility of our school allows us to meet students where they are. We make the lessons digestible and help them learn in a way that is meaningful for them. We are so excited to welcome all the new and returning faces to our virtual classrooms for another successful year.”

South Carolina Connections Academy students represent a diversity of backgrounds and education histories, ranging from those who are academically ahead or struggling in a traditional school setting, to those who experience health challenges or bullying. At South Carolina Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them to take ownership of their learning. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

Blythewood resident and South Carolina Connections Academy senior, Jada Bacote, chose South Carolina Connections Academy for the flexibility to focus on her music. “It’s been a really great experience. Having the extra time allows me to spend time practicing music, traveling to auditions and participate in other extracurriculars, like volunteering,” said Bacote. “I also appreciate that I am able to focus more on my education and not worry about outside distractions.” Bacote said she plans to go to college for music therapy and work with children with disabilities to help them gain confidence in themselves.

Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is now open for grades K-11. Interested families are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about South Carolina Connections Academy, or to begin the enrollment process, please visit the www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.