Consolidation committee meeting leaves some Timmonsville residents frustrated

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – At least two residents of the Florence School District Four community are frustrated by what they say is a lack of action and interaction at a consolidation committee meeting held Tuesday evening.

Lawrence Becote said in an email that he didn’t understand the purpose of the meeting held at the Brockington Elementary School library Tuesday.

“I am still trying to understand why the transition team needed us there,” Becote said. “The public was invited to make comments, and ask questions, but there was not one question that was asked by those of us who attended the meeting in public or online that were addressed. There was no interaction. We just basically sat and listened as the committee members talked. Some of us are beginning to wonder just what kind of a horse and pony show these people are trying to put on here.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the members of the public attending the meeting were offered the opportunity to make comments but were told that the committee could not answer any questions posed. This is a common practice of several local governments including Florence One Schools and the Florence County Council. Their policies, and possibly the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, prevent any public body from discussing items not on their agendas.