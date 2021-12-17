Construction company investing $35.6 million, creating 179 new jobs in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – A construction company is investing $35.6 million and creating 179 new jobs in Florence County.

Innovative Construction Group, a subsidiary of PulteGroup, announced plans to establish operations in Florence County at 2570 Florence Harlee Blvd. in the Touchtone Energy Pee Dee Commerce Park.

Innovative Construction is an off-site construction company that offers framing solutions, design services, wall panels, and other products with on-site installation to provide a full-frame shell construction process.

“Florence County and the entire state of South Carolina have been extremely supportive of our new operations," Innovative Construction President Ryan Melin said. "We have already begun hiring and look forward to moving into production early next year.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the 179 new jobs will have an immediate impact on the region.

"We wish them the best of luck here in the Palmetto State and look forward to seeing them grow and succeed here for a long time,” McMaster said.