Construction company investing $35.6 million, creating 179 new jobs in Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. – A construction company is investing $35.6 million and creating 179 new jobs in Florence County. 

Innovative Construction Group, a subsidiary of PulteGroup, announced plans to establish operations in Florence County at 2570 Florence Harlee Blvd. in the Touchtone Energy Pee Dee Commerce Park. 

Innovative Construction is an off-site construction company that offers framing solutions, design services, wall panels, and other products with on-site installation to provide a full-frame shell construction process.

“Florence County and the entire state of South Carolina have been extremely supportive of our new operations," Innovative Construction President Ryan Melin said. "We have already begun hiring and look forward to moving into production early next year.” 

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the 179 new jobs will have an immediate impact on the region.

"We wish them the best of luck here in the Palmetto State and look forward to seeing them grow and succeed here for a long time,” McMaster said. 

“We’re excited to welcome ICG to the South Carolina family," South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey III said. "The company’s decision to invest $35.6 million and create 179 new jobs in Florence County is great news for our state and is a testament to our tremendous workforce and positive business environment.” 

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety said Friday was a great day. 

“We are delighted ICG chose Florence County to locate, and we know that this move will not only help them to push the industry forward, but their capital investment and job creation will enhance our local economy," Dorriety said. "We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with ICG.” 

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project. Florence County was also awarded a $1 million grant to assist with costs related to this project.

The new facility is expected to be operational in the first half of 2022.

People interested in joining the Innovative Construction team should visit the company’s careers webpage at icgbuilds.com/careers.

