Construction to start on Educational Center at F1S Farm

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Education Center at the Farm at Florence One is one step closer to hosting students after the school trustees at the February meeting approved an $861,000 dollar for construction manager Thompson Turner.
In March 2021 when the district and the city of Florence held a ribbon cutting for the farm, district Farm to School coordinator Jeff Murrie said there were three main objectives for the project:
- Allow all students pre-K through 12th grade to experience the hands-on learning that takes place when they connect with agriculture practices in the garden or by taking care of animals.
- Establish a production farm that will have fresh produce that can be used by the district’s culinary services or sold at a farmers market
- Address the educational aspect of nutrition and increase access to nutritious food, specifically in the Pee Dee Region which has been identified as a food-insecure area by the USDA.
“The Farm at Florence One will be the first in the state of South Carolina to include a row crop operation, educational center, community raised beds and poultry,” Murrie said. “It will be the epicenter for agricultural education, sustainability, nutrition education, fruit and vegetable production, and community outreach programs.”
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the farm is a great way for the district and the city to work together to achieve shared goals.
“I believe in our children and it’s our desire to be a part of creating educational opportunities and healthy lifestyles,” Ervin said. “This partnership provides both of those opportunities and more.”
“The concept of The Farm at Florence One began with a wonderful collaboration between the city of Florence and Florence One Schools that has made possible the securing of the farm site and the installation of infrastructure,” said Porter Stewart, Florence 1 Board of Trustees chairman. “We are now at the development stage of the farm itself as the outdoor class site and the hands-on learning experience venue as envisioned. As the farm now literally grows up from the ground, it will be through the support of thoughtful partners that we can rapidly address needs there to prepare for next school year. Agricultural education is part of our Pee Dee heritage. More importantly, it offers down-to-earth lifestyle adaptations in our modern world, too.”
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said having a plan in place for the building will set a lot of things in motion for the entire farm site.
“A large component of the Farm at Florence One project is the Education Center,” O’Malley said. “Now, with this contract in place, we can move forward with the construction of that building. We look forward to the many learning opportunities that will be available to all of our students once it is completed.”
"Many of our students are unaware of the career opportunities that exist related to agriculture and agribusiness,” Murrie said. “The Farm at Florence One will give them a place to learn about farming, nutrition, the environment, and sustainability. The vision is immense and the positives are enumerable. The creation of the farm site will be inspirational and transformative for all.”