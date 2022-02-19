Consumers continue to drive as gas prices go up

Christopher Crokery of Florence said he will drive about the same amount regardless of the price of gas. He looks for apps and shops around for the best price on gas to save money.

“We don’t go out as much,” he said.

Anthony Mack said he hasn’t changed the way he drives so far, but the increase in the price of gas has hurt.

“I think the prices are ridiculous,” Mack said. “I think they will go down eventually.”

Like everyone else, he will have to make up the difference in other ways.

“I don’t drive all that much,” said Katherine Bostic. “I still go where I need to go. I am more conscious about making several trips.”

Bostic said she tries to combine errands in one outing.

Although Bostic is continuing to drive, she said the price of gas is putting a dent in her cash flow.

“I don’t fill up at the pump,” she said. “I get $25 worth of gas at the time.”

One driver at the pump said she will continue to drive as much as usual and try to save in other ways. She is planning a road trip this month to Georgia.