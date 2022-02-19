Consumers continue to drive as gas prices go up

FLORENCE, S.C. – While gas prices are on the rise, most consumers polled in Florence say they haven’t changed the way they drive. However, they are feeling a pinch in their wallets. Most say they will absorb the higher gas prices in others ways, but will continue to drive.
Saturday’s AAA national average gas price was reported as $3.529 a gallon.
The average price of regular gas in South Carolina on Saturday, according to AAA.com website, was $3.317 for regular.
Florence County AAA gas averages on Saturday were $3.299 for regular; $3.668 for mid-grade; $4.006 for premium and $3.899 for diesel. A year ago, AAA gas averages for Florence were $2.406 for regular; $2.704 for mid-grade; $3.045 for premium and $2.760 for diesel.
The average price of regular gas in South Carolina a month ago, according to AAA.com was $3.022 and a year ago, $2.387.
Charles Saverance of Lamar said he travels a four-county area for business and the higher gas prices are of concern to him.
“I cannot reduce the amount of travel I do because I service a four-county area. The current price of fuel has put a substantial dent in my wallet!” Saverance said.
Christopher Crokery of Florence said he will drive about the same amount regardless of the price of gas. He looks for apps and shops around for the best price on gas to save money.
“We don’t go out as much,” he said.
Anthony Mack said he hasn’t changed the way he drives so far, but the increase in the price of gas has hurt.
“I think the prices are ridiculous,” Mack said. “I think they will go down eventually.”
Like everyone else, he will have to make up the difference in other ways.
“I don’t drive all that much,” said Katherine Bostic. “I still go where I need to go. I am more conscious about making several trips.”
Bostic said she tries to combine errands in one outing.
Although Bostic is continuing to drive, she said the price of gas is putting a dent in her cash flow.
“I don’t fill up at the pump,” she said. “I get $25 worth of gas at the time.”
One driver at the pump said she will continue to drive as much as usual and try to save in other ways. She is planning a road trip this month to Georgia.
Lulu Hughes has been in Florence for about two weeks visiting family. A New Yorker, Hughes said the gas prices are much better here, but she has seen them go up drastically in the two weeks she has been here.
The higher gas prices haven’t stopped her from traveling. Although she said the thought has crossed her mind.
She said she is compensating in other ways like not eating out as much.
“It is not keeping me from going,” she said.
And she said it won’t keep her from going on vacation. Hughes said she will just take the price of gas into consideration when budgeting for a trip.